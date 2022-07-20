Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market - 58% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Premium Range Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation -Technavio

Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market - Segmentation Analysis

The global dual lens camera smartphone market report is segmented by Price (premium range, medium range, and low range) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Regional Analysis - 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the dual-lens camera smartphone market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Revenue Generating Segment -The dual-lens camera smartphone market share growth in the premium range segment will be significant for the revenue generating segment. Premium-range dual-lens smartphones are integrated with high-quality, dual-lens cameras that offer high-quality images.

Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market - Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The growing popularity of social networking applications is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global dual lens camera smartphone market. The use of dual-lens-camera smartphones is overgrowing as a consequence of the proliferation of social media applications, which encourage users to click and share pictures. Influencers on social media applications need not depend anymore on professional photography equipment such as DSLRs. This is one of the reasons contributing to the rapid adoption of dual-lens-camera smartphones among users.

Market Challenges - High power consumption and lower battery life are major challenges for the growth of the global dual lens camera smartphone market. The power consumption of dual-lens-camera smartphones is higher than that of single-lens camera smartphones; dual-lens cameras consume high power, which results in faster draining of the battery. As a result, smartphone manufacturers need to integrate additional hardware such as envelope tracking and software, which further increases manufacturing costs. Moreover, the addition of more cameras requires more processing power, as processing multiple image streams consumes more battery life

Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market - Vendor Analysis:

The global dual lens camera smartphone market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 15.42% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 462.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Brazil, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., HTC Corp., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Consumer electronics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Price

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Price - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Price

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Price

5.3 Premium range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Premium range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 18: Premium range - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Medium range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Medium range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 20: Medium range - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Low range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Low range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 22: Low range - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Price

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Price

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography (million units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 45: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Apple Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 48: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

10.5 HTC Corp.

Exhibit 54: HTC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 55: HTC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: HTC Corp.– Key news



Exhibit 57: HTC Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Lenovo Group Ltd.– Key news



Exhibit 65: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 67: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: LG Electronics Inc.– Key news



Exhibit 70: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Nokia Corp.

Exhibit 72: Nokia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Nokia Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 76: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Panasonic Corp.– Key news



Exhibit 79: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Xiaomi Corp.

Exhibit 85: Xiaomi Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Xiaomi Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Xiaomi Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Xiaomi Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

