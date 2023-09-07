Dual Screen Laptops Market to grow by USD 535.26 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing demand among gamers drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dual screen laptops market by price (more than USD 1500 and upto USD 1500), screen size (more than 15 inch, 13 to14.9 inch, and up to12.9 inch), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027 report has been added to Technavio offering. Increasing demand among gamers is notably driving the market growth. Dual-screen laptops have emerged as a valuable tool for gamers, enabling enhanced multitasking capabilities. This is especially beneficial for gamers who are also content creators or streamers. With the expanded screen real estate provided by dual-screen laptops, these individuals can proficiently manage streaming software, engage with viewers through chats, access various information sources, stay updated on donation alerts, and monitor streaming metrics while simultaneously gaming on the primary display. Additionally, these laptops prove advantageous for gamers seeking to reference tutorials, guides, or online resources for in-game hints, tips, or solutions. By running the game on one screen and displaying instructions on the other, players can seamlessly switch between the two without interrupting their gameplay. Consequently, the rise in the popularity of dual-screen laptops among the gaming community is anticipated to drive market growth throughout the forecast period. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the dual-screen laptops market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 535.26 million. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy Full Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dual Screen Laptops Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

The low battery life of dual screen laptops is the challenge that limits the growth of the market. While dual-screen laptops offer enhanced multitasking capabilities, it's important to acknowledge their potential drawbacks, particularly concerning battery life. The utilization of dual monitors requires additional power, leading to a reduction in battery longevity compared to their single-screen counterparts. The reduced battery performance often necessitates users to remain close to power outlets, thus compromising the inherent mobility of laptops. Furthermore, some users find dual-screen laptops less versatile due to their subpar battery life. The concern that the secondary display consumes excessive power has sparked debates about whether the added display is worth the potential drawbacks. With the shorter battery life, users may find themselves frequently needing to recharge the laptop, ultimately resulting in elevated power consumption. Consequently, the challenge of poor battery life may hinder the anticipated growth of the dual screen laptop market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The market share growth by the more than 15-inch segment will be significant during the forecast period. Larger dual-screen laptops offer users an expanded visual workspace, fostering enhanced productivity across various tasks such as multitasking, video editing, programming, and creative endeavors. Manufacturers have made noteworthy strides in refining the design and functionality of dual-screen laptops, rendering them more captivating to a broader spectrum of consumers. With the proliferation of remote work and the increasing prevalence of digital collaboration, the demand for larger dual-screen laptops is anticipated to surge, catering to heightened requirements for productivity and multitasking. Consequently, these dynamics are poised to propel the global dual screen laptop market growth during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. Larger dual-screen laptops offer users an expanded visual workspace, fostering enhanced productivity across various tasks such as multitasking, video editing, programming, and creative endeavors. Manufacturers have made noteworthy strides in refining the design and functionality of dual-screen laptops, rendering them more captivating to a broader spectrum of consumers. With the proliferation of remote work and the increasing prevalence of digital collaboration, the demand for larger dual-screen laptops is anticipated to surge, catering to heightened requirements for productivity and multitasking. Consequently, these dynamics are poised to propel the global dual screen laptop market growth during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 29% of the global market during the forecast period. View FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Dual Screen Laptops Market:

Acer Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Mobile Pixels Inc., and Razer Inc.

Related Reports:

The Laptop Carry Case Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.59% between 2022 and 2027. The laptop carry case market size is forecast to increase by USD 781.69 million.

The laptop market share is expected to increase by USD 12.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 1.91%.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Price

Market Segmentation by Screen size

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio