Duality Bio Appoints Hua Mu as Global Chief Medical Officer

SHANGHAI, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DualityBio announced today that Dr. Hua Mu has joined the company as Global Chief Medical Officer (CMO). In this role, Dr. Mu will oversee the strategic planning, meticulous design, efficient execution, and comprehensive regulatory compliance of the company's global clinical development efforts, ensuring adherence to the most stringent international regulatory standards.

Dr. Mu holds an M.D. degree from West China University of Medical Sciences and a Ph.D. degree from the University of California, Berkeley. With decades of global experience in drug research, translational medicine, and clinical development, he has held leadership roles at top multinational pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and top-tier capital, successfully advancing multiple drug candidates from preclinical stages through commercialization. As a seasoned biotech executive and drug developer, Dr. Mu's extensive expertise and global vision will provide strategic leadership in driving clinical development programs and navigating regulatory landscapes.

"Dr. Mu's appointment comes at a pivotal moment as DualityBio approaches a new milestone in the capital markets," said Dr. John Zhu, Founder and CEO of DualityBio. "His unique blend of full-cycle development experience in multinational pharma and hands-on expertise in the globalization of China's innovative drugs will strengthen our global multicenter clinical trial strategy. By implementing scientifically rigorous clinical development plans, we will enhance pipeline value and build clinical development infrastructure and capability fully aligned with FDA, EMA, and NMPA requirements. We are confident that Dr. Mu will accelerate our clinical progress, fuel DualityBio's global expansion, and solidify our leadership in next-generation ADC innovation."

Dr. Mu stated: "I am honored to embark on this new journey with DualityBio. My decision to join stems from a deep alignment with the company's global vision. My mission is to build a team with international regulatory expertise, integrate clinical resources across the U.S., Europe, and China, and accelerate NDA filings for core assets—all while driving DualityBio's global clinical-commercial flywheel. Together, we will transition from a biotech to a biopharma, delivering accessible breakthrough therapies to patients worldwide."

