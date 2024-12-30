Duality Biologics Announces B7H4 ADC Milestone Achievement and License Exercise by BeiGene

SOMERSET, N.J., SHANGHAI and SUZHOU, China, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Biologics ("DualityBio") announced that, BeiGene. Ltd. has exercised its exclusive option for the B7H4 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) DB1312/BG-C9074 from DualityBio, securing global development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights for the investigational product. In 2024, DualityBio received an option exercise fee and a milestone payment based on the Phase I dose-escalation advancement.

In July 2023, DualityBio announced an agreement for BeiGene to acquire its exclusive option for a global clinical and commercial license to an investigational, preclinical ADC therapy for patients with select solid tumors. Under the terms of the agreement, DualityBio received an upfront payment, and is eligible for a payment contingent upon BeiGene exercising its option and additional payments based upon the achievement of certain development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, totaling up to $1.3 billion, in addition to tiered royalties.

About DualityBio

Duality Biologics is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of next-generation ADC to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. DualityBio has successfully built several cutting-edge ADC technology platforms with global intellectual property rights. Leveraging a robust pipeline, DualityBio is conducting multiple global clinical trials across 17 countries, has enrolled over 1,500 patients for multiple clinical-stage ADC candidates.

Additionally, DualityBio have established strategic collaborations with global MNCs and leading biotech innovators. As a global ADC powerhouse, DualityBio is developing "Super ADCs," including bispecific ADCs, novel-payload ADCs, and autoimmune ADCs. For more information, please visit www.dualitybiologics.com.

