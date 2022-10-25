PLATFORM DELIVERS UNMATCHED PERFORMANCE, BROAD ANALYSIS CAPABILITIES AND GOVERNANCE ACROSS ANY DATA, GEO, OR CLOUD

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Technologies , the leader in secure data collaboration for enterprises, has launched the first of its kind, enterprise-ready privacy-enhanced data collaboration platform that enables organizations to share and jointly analyze sensitive data while ensuring privacy and regulatory compliance. The fully production-ready platform comes equipped with unparalleled data science and performance capabilities that significantly reduce the time to carry out encrypted queries on large datasets across any environment or cloud.

Duality Launches First Ever Enterprise-Ready Privacy-Enhanced Data Collaboration Platform

Enterprises need to have the ability to conduct deep analytics on data across their organization and subsidiaries, as well as with their business ecosystem: customers, partners, and suppliers. However, many are blocked by concerns around privacy, competition, and regulatory compliance. The platform serves as a one-stop-data-collaboration solution, replacing single point tools, and is powered by advanced cryptographic and data science techniques that eliminate concerns around data exposure while realizing the value of enterprise data.

Duality seamlessly integrates with OpenFHE, the leading open-source fully homomorphic encryption library, as well as uniquely supports the combination and stand-alone use of the breadth of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) to compute on data without exposing it. These include fully homomorphic encryption, multiparty computation, federated learning, differential privacy and more.

"Enterprises are increasingly moving from applying analytics and data science to data in silos, to setting strategies for how they collaborate on information to derive greater value," Comments, Dr. Alon Kaufman, chief executive officer and co-founder at Duality. "The Duality platform opens up a full new set of opportunities to enhance an enterprise data strategy, while breaking down data silos."

This highly scalable platform complies with each enterprise's data privacy policy and governance needs, empowering data analysts and researchers to compute on sensitive data, anywhere, across any cloud or any geography. With Duality, enterprise customers are completely in control of how their data is used in collaborations and can select from a broad range of analytical capabilities to drive improved insights and outcomes.

Kaufman added, "Duality consolidates and builds on our years of expertise in data science, cryptography, and collaborative computing to deliver a production-ready solution that addresses enterprise needs for secure and compliant data collaboration. With Duality, organizations have the power to control how they collaborate, and consume data – compliantly and with privacy always maintained."

Gartner® recently listed privacy-enhancing computation (PEC), an umbrella term for various forward-looking and emerging techniques that maintain privacy and security, as a top three strategic technology trends for 2022, Gartner, Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2022, Bart Willemsen et al., 18 October 2021. Duality responds directly to this trend by embedding several leading privacy-enhancing technologies and computations within the Duality platform, such as fully homomorphic encryption (FHE), multiparty computation (MPC), federated learning (FL), differential privacy (DP), and more.

"By 2025, 60% of large organizations will use at least one privacy-enhancing computation technique in analytics, business intelligence and/or cloud computing," Gartner, Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2022: Privacy-Enhancing Computation, Bart Willemsen, Ramon Krikken, et al., 18 October 2021.

For more information about Duality and how they are revolutionizing the sensitive data sharing landscape, read the full white paper: Eliminate Data Silos to Unleash the Power of Collaboration .

