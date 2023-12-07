Duality Technologies Named to RegTech100 for 2024

News provided by

Duality Technologies, Inc.

07 Dec, 2023, 08:45 ET

Duality Solution Enables Zero-Footprint Financial Crime Investigations and Screenings

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Technologies, the leader in secure and private data collaboration for enterprises and government agencies, announced its inclusion in the RegTech100 for the third consecutive year. The companies on this list are transforming the regulatory technology sector with solutions every financial institution must know about as they map out their strategies for 2024 and the coming years.

Continue Reading

RegTech 100 companies address critical challenges or opportunities financial institutions face in compliance, risk management, onboarding, financial crime prevention, information security, and reporting. Criteria for being added to the list include industry significance, company growth, solution innovation, and potential impact on financial institutions.

"Duality is proud to be named to the industry-leading RegTech100 list for the third year in a row. Our innovative approach to data security leveraging privacy enhancing technologies (PETs) continues to garner global recognition from industry forecasters and government regulators," said Duality Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Dr. Alon Kaufman

A recently published case study by the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) demonstrates how Duality's PET-based platform leverages fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) to enable public and private sector organizations to collaborate on sensitive data that aids in preventing, detecting, and investigating financial crimes, such as money laundering, fraud, and terror financing, while also satisfying GDPR privacy requirements.

Duality enables financial institutions, other private sector organizations, and law enforcement to benefit from reciprocal sharing of sensitive account and transaction information, including personal information, to fight financial crimes at the suspicion and pre-suspicion stages. With Duality's software, data is encrypted and anonymized in use, meaning its users are never exposed to sensitive data yet are still able to extract actionable insight. The power to manage and enforce international regulations around data privacy is built into the platform, making it easier to offer GDPR-compliant cross-border partnerships.

"Duality's groundbreaking solution revolutionizes collaborative data analysis. In our interconnected world, where data spans countries, jurisdictions, enterprises, and governments, extracting valuable insights necessitates innovative approaches to safeguard the public and minimize risks associated with sensitive data sharing. Duality's solution breaks down these barriers, enabling secure, private, and scalable collaboration among financial institutions and law enforcement across networks and international borders. This cutting-edge technology ensures compliance with regulatory and legal obligations while empowering seamless collaboration, marking a pivotal advancement in secure data sharing practices," said Kaufman. 

RegTech Analyst director of research Mariyan Dimitrov said, "This year's RegTech100 list highlights the leading companies in areas such as information security, compliance, risk management and fraud prevention working on the forefront of innovation and new AI implementations who have demonstrated a strong track record delivering regulatory and operational improvements in financial services."

For more information: Download the Zero Footprint Investigations Solution Brief.

About Duality Technologies

Duality is the leader in privacy enhanced secure data collaboration, empowering organizations worldwide to maximize the value of their data without compromising on privacy or regulatory compliance. Founded and led by world-renowned cryptographers and data scientists, Duality operationalizes privacy enhancing technologies (PETs) to accelerate data insights by enabling analysis and AI on sensitive data while protecting data privacy, compliance, and protecting valuable IP. A World Economic Forum (WEF) Tech Pioneer and a Gartner Cool Vendor, Duality is recognized by numerous industry awards, including Fast Company 2023 World Changing Ideas award, 2023 CyberTech 100 Most Innovative Companies list, 2022 CB Insights' AI 100, the 2022, 2023 and 2024 RegTech 100 Awards, and the AIFinTech100 2022 Awards. Learn more.

CONTACT: Derek Wood, [email protected]

SOURCE Duality Technologies, Inc.

Also from this source

Duality Technologies Joins AWS Partner Network and Launches Solution for Secure Data Collaboration in AWS Marketplace

Duality Technologies Joins AWS Partner Network and Launches Solution for Secure Data Collaboration in AWS Marketplace

Duality Technologies, the leader in secure data collaboration for enterprises and government agencies, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web...
Duality Technologies joins the fight against cancer with a new secure data collaboration toolkit enabling analytics and AI on Oncological Real-World Data

Duality Technologies joins the fight against cancer with a new secure data collaboration toolkit enabling analytics and AI on Oncological Real-World Data

Several of the world's most prestigious medical research organizations have partnered with Duality Technologies, the leader in secure data...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.