Duality Technologies Selected as Finalist for 2019 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Technologies today has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA® Conference 2019 Innovation Sandbox Contest for its pioneering work enabling organizations to maximize data utility while maximizing data privacy – crucial for secure data collaboration and regulation compliance in this age of big data.

On Monday, March 4, Duality Technologies will present its Duality SecurePlus™ platform to a panel of industry veteran judges and a live audience in a three-minute quick-pitch and Q&A, competing for the coveted title of "Most Innovative Start Up" at RSA Conference 2019 in San Francisco. In the past five years alone, the contest's top 10 finalists have collectively seen 14 acquisitions and have received over $2 billion in investments.

RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest is the leading venue for entrepreneurial cybersecurity companies to launch their ground-breaking research and innovation in front of venture capitalists, industry experts, senior level business practitioners and thought leaders. The event gives startups visibility and validation that turn into rapid growth and increased funding year after year.

"Every year our expectations are blown out of the water by the ideas presented at the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest, and this year was no exception," said Sandra Toms, Vice President and Curator of RSA Conference. "The cybersecurity industry needs the bold, bright and innovative ideas being developed by these startups today more than ever. I applaud this year's finalists on their amazing work and dedication to making our world more secure, and I'm looking forward to seeing the impact they'll make at RSA Conference and beyond."

The Duality SecurePlus™ platform is the leading market-ready solution addressing today's most pressing data privacy challenges, empowering organizations to maximize their valuable digital assets – unlocking new worlds of secure data collaboration, scientific discovery and business. Growing privacy breaches and skyrocketing data privacy concerns elevated market attention to Duality's ground-breaking offering. The market availability of what was until recently considered an "impossible" technology opens new business opportunities and supports secure transition to the cloud and data privacy compliance. Duality SecurePlus™ enables advanced analysis of production-scale data sets while they remain encrypted, without ever exposing the unprotected data in an end-to-end analytics pipeline. The platform is built on the open-source PALISADE lattice encryption library which was developed over several years with funding from DARPA, IARPA, the NSA, and the Sloan Foundation.

"Our nomination as finalist is an honor and a vote of confidence in our transformative technology, which can completely change how entire industry and research ecosystems collaborate on their digital assets," said Dr. Alon Kaufman, Co-founder and CEO of Duality. "After two decades of theoretical academic research, Duality offers a proven, market-ready technology to overcome secure data collaboration challenges for enterprises in regulated industries and consumers alike."

Doors will open to the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest at 1:30 p.m. PST on March 4 at the Marriott Marquis in the Yerba Buena Ballroom. The winner will be announced in front of a live audience later that day at 4:30 p.m. PST. Dr. Herbert (Hugh) Thompson returns to emcee the contest, and the panel of five judges includes Asheem Chandna, Partner, Greylock Partners; Patrick Heim, Operating Partner and Chief Information Security Officer, ClearSky; Niloofar Razi Howe, Cybersecurity Entrepreneur and Investor; Shlomo Kramer, CEO and Co-Founder, Cato Networks; and Richard Seiersen, CISO, Author and Advisor.

More information regarding RSA Conference 2019, taking place at the Moscone Center and the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco from March 4-8, can be found at: www.rsaconference.com .

About Duality Technologies

Founded by world-renowned cryptographers and data science executives, Duality Technologies is a leading secure computing company for enterprises in regulated industries. By deploying Duality's award-winning Duality SecurePlus™ platform, organizations can harness the power of AI and advanced analytics by collaborating with partners without compromising their sensitive data or IP - collaboration modalities that were previously impossible. Powered by Duality, organizations can efficiently comply with the growing number of data protection regulations while leveraging the benefits of cloud computing and data partnerships.

About RSA Conference

RSA® Conference is the premier series of global events and on-Demand programs where the world talks security and leadership gathers, advances and emerges. Whether attending in the U.S., the EMEA region, the Asia-Pacific region or online, RSA Conference events are where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and get access to the people, content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies to win, grow and do their best. It's about bringing all people in the cybersecurity industry together and empowering the collective "we" of the cybersecurity industry to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSA Conference is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in security today. For information on events, online programming and the most up-to-date news pertaining to the information security industry visit www.rsaconference.com .

