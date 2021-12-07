Duality Technologies Wins Two Prestigious RegTech Awards: Best Vendor Solution for Financial Crime by RegTech Insight Awards & RegTech 100 List

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Technologies, a leading provider of privacy-enhanced data collaboration solutions, today announced that it has won two prestigious RegTech awards: The company was named on FinTech Global's 5th annual RegTech 100 list for companies transforming regulatory processes in financial services, and was also voted Best Vendor Solution for Financial Crime in A-Team Insight's RegTech Insight Awards USA 2021 .

Duality provides privacy-enhanced data collaboration solutions based on Homomorphic Encryption (HE) and other Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs). These solutions allow users in any regulated industry to compute on and analyze data while it remains encrypted at all times, even when computed on. By using Duality's solutions, organizations can now efficiently collaborate on sensitive information across business lines, jurisdictions, and organizations, and derive value from sensitive data while keeping that data private and strictly complying with data privacy regulations.

In the financial services sector, Duality's ground-breaking solutions offer data models that facilitate secure collaboration across the complete financial crime and compliance lifecycle, turbocharging the global fight against fraud and money laundering. This allows financial crime and compliance teams in banks and other financial institutions to seamlessly enrich their Anti-Money Laundering (AML) programs with external intelligence in a manner compliant with privacy and confidentiality regulations. Duality collaborates with leading players in the financial services ecosystem, and its platform has been successfully piloted by leading banks in the UK and North America.

"We are honored that these prestigious RegTech awards have recognized Duality as a pioneering, market-leading company, which enables banks to leverage data collaboration to address pressing financial crime challenges," said Rina Shainski, Chairwoman and Co-Founder, Duality Technologies. "It takes a network to defeat a network, which is why financial regulators around the world are increasingly calling for improved data sharing as a means of helping financial institutions tackle the growing financial crime crisis. I am proud of the role Duality plays in mitigating global financial crime by equipping financial institutions with innovative data collaboration solutions, which also protect confidentiality and privacy. In this world of big data and rising financial crime, data collaboration is a new 'must-have' tool – but so is privacy. We help businesses achieve both."

FinTech Global's annual RegTech 100 list recognizes the world's most innovative technology solution providers that offer products and services in the areas of compliance, risk management, information security and financial crime. Companies selected for the list were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate efficiency improvements across the compliance function.

The annual RegTech Insight Awards recognize both established solution providers and innovative newcomers, seeking to herald and highlight RegTech solutions that throughout the year have successfully improved firms' ability to effectively respond to the evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.

