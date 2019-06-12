Duane Anderson Appointed to President & CEO of EFJohnson, A JVCKENWOOD Company

"EFJohnson continues to be a strong force in the land mobile radio industry. We deliver innovative, critical communications solutions for a wide variety of users. I am proud to lead a team of dedicated individuals committed to delivering high quality products and services," says Mr. Anderson.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. is an independent subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EFJohnson focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company's customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company's products are marketed under the EFJohnson and Kenwood brands. For more information, visit www.efjohnson.com.

About JVCKENWOOD Corporation

JVCKENWOOD is a global manufacturer specializing in Automotive and Professional System Solutions. It was reborn as one company in October 2011 through the merger of Victor Company of Japan, Limited (JVC) and Kenwood Corporation (Kenwood) three years after management integration. JVCKENWOOD operates four business segments, Car Electronics, Professional Systems, Optical & Audio, and Entertainment Software with image, sound, and radio technologies, as well as infotainment and visual software. JVCKENWOOD creates excitement and peace of mind while aiming to achieve profitable growth and become a business group that is widely trusted by society. For more information, visit https://www.jvckenwood.com/en.html.

