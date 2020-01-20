Duane Fouts Appointed Designated Broker for West USA Realty

PHOENIX, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duane Fouts, a Montana Native, and previous real estate brokerage Owner and Designated Broker, has been named West USA Realty's Designated Broker at their Corporate Office in Phoenix, Arizona. With 30+ years in the real estate industry, Duane has proven himself highly involved and knowledgeable in the business. He has spent the last 20 years volunteering in the real estate industry. He is recognizable for holding a multitude of real estate achievements and honors, including 2011 Arizona Association of REALTORS® President, 2009 ARMLS President, and prior REALTOR® of the Year for Phoenix REALTORS® and Arizona Association of REALTORS®.

Duane Fouts

"We are looking forward to Duane's leadership and his real estate experience to help our agents take their business to the next level," says West USA Realty's CEO, Clint Fouts.

Having been Managing Broker for West USA Realty, Inc. in the past, it is with immense confidence and peace of mind to name Duane as West USA's Designated Broker. With countless years of expertise in the industry, West USA Realty, Inc. is sure their agent's transactions will be safeguarded.

West USA Realty, Inc. is the 15th largest production brokerage in the Nation and the #1 privately-held brokerage in Arizona. Since 1986 West USA Realty, Inc. has been serving the Arizona Real Estate Industry, having served over 1 million customers. Currently, West USA Realty has over 2700 licensees and provides full-service real estate in the specialties of residential resale homes, luxury homes, new construction homes, commercial properties, land, business sales, and property management. The company is currently hiring real estate agents and provides a real estate tuition reimbursement program.

