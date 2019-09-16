SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duarte Inc., the largest independent creative firm in Silicon Valley, today announced its expansion to the East Coast, with the opening of an office in Brooklyn, New York, the first outside the Bay Area. With this addition, Duarte will be able to serve better local Fortune 500 and emerging companies, while leveraging the terrific creative talent available locally.

Duarte opens office in New York to serve growing local client interest across the East Coast and Midwest

Known in Silicon Valley as the masters of great presentations and the experts in the art of storytelling for business, Duarte has been driven to success since 1988 by Nancy Duarte, the CEO, and award-winning author.

Many leading brands rely on Duarte's presentation and training services to create high-impact communications that improve their business performance. Currently, Duarte serves 75% of the top financial services firms, 84% of the top tech companies, 90% of the top healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and 100% of the top insurance providers and management consulting firms in the U.S.

"With the launch of my new book, Data Story, now is the perfect time to expand to New York and support the booming tech market and expand our support for clients in other industries based in the East and Midwest," said Nancy Duarte, CEO of Duarte Inc.

"Telling stories with data is imperative for every company across all industries; however, the Financial Services, Insurance, and Healthcare industries particularly benefit from it. Also, our deep expertise in technology storytelling is vital now that technology is ubiquitous in any industry, and every company is a tech company," added Duarte.

Dan Durller, Creative Director, led the expansion of the newly created office and co-leads the Brooklyn-based team with Tom Baran, Client Service Director and agency veteran. Together, they lead an experienced team of communication experts, including writers, designers, and client service professionals.

About Duarte Inc.

DUARTE, INC. is the largest creative firm in Silicon Valley and one of the top women-owned businesses in the area, with offices in Santa Clara, CA, and Brooklyn, NY. They are the global leader behind some of the most influential visual messages in business and culture and work with 200 of the Fortune 500. For more information, please visit their website and connect on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, or to sign up for their popular DataStory™ Workshop, please visit, https://www.duarte.com/presentation-training/datastory-workshop/.

About Nancy Duarte

Nancy is an award-winning author and communication and marketing expert featured in Fortune, Forbes, Fast Company, Wired, The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, among others. She is also a regular Harvard Business Review contributor. As a persuasion expert, Nancy cracked the code for effectively incorporating story patterns into business communications. She has written five bestselling books, including Slide:ology, Resonate, HBR Guide to Persuasive Presentations, Illuminate and now, DataStory. Her TED talk has had 2.25M views.

