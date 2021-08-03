Dubai-based Award-Winning Artist Sheeba Khan to mint her "Night of Terror" on The World's First Fusion NFT by Blockchain Company Coinllectibles

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce that it will be collaborating with Dubai-based award-winning artist Sheeba Khan to mint one of her art pieces – "Night of Terror" into a Fusion NFT™️, the world's first.

Having grown up in a village surrounded by wild jungles, Sheeba's famed artworks mostly consist of forest and jungle variants or embracing one self's feelings, e.g. Pink Forest, Walking on Air, Forbidden Forest, Breathless, End of Silence, and Defiance amongst many others.

Since 2017, Sheeba has successfully featured her art pieces in exhibitions held across the globe such as in Dubai, South Korea, United Kingdom, USA and Italy. On top of that, she has bagged numerous awards on the international stage, such as Winner of the International Prize Caravaggio Great Master Of Art, Milan Italy in 2018, and Winner of Premio Internazionale D'arte Fondazione Costanza, Madrid, Spain in 2019 amongst many other accolades.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sheeba said, "I am deeply passionate about telling stories through my art pieces so my art pieces are in fact, fragments of my life experiences. I love the work CoinllectiblesTM is doing. What really caught my attention is how they have creatively used technology and are able to put a digital representation of my art work on the block chain. As an artist, such creativity resonates with me. Through the collaboration with CoinllectiblesTM, I hope to mint even more iconic pieces into Fusion NFTsTM and I have deep faith in the CoinllectiblesTM platform to deliver."

According to Dr Herbert Lee, who sits on the Advisory Board as Chairman of CoinllectiblesTM, "We are incredibly excited to have Ms Sheeba onboard the CoinllectiblesTM platform. At the same time, we are honoured to be given the opportunity to mint her art pieces into our proprietary Fusion NFTsTM and hope to foster a longstanding partnership from here on."

For pre-registration of interest for Sheeba Khan's "Night of Terror" Fusion NFT™️, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About the Artist – Sheeba Khan

Born in 1974 and currently based in Dubai, Sheeba Khan is known as a professional in fine arts with her well known complexed, fancy, and abstract acrylic painting style.

Having grown up in a village surrounded by wild jungles, her famed artworks mostly consist of forest and jungle variants or embracing one self's feelings, e.g. Pink Forest, Walking on Air, and Forbidden Forest; Breathless, End of Silence, and Defiance.

Known for her vivid, vibrant, and layering technique in her paintings, Sheeba uses audacious colours in her art pieces and has a passionate storytelling, mixed emotions in her canvas. She has been highly praised for using recycled bottles and jars, dabbling and compressing them in her 2D artwork.

Website: https://www.artbysheebakhan.com

About the Company – Coinllectibles ™️

"Coinllectibles™️" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.