Dubai celebrates Air Max Day & launch of Air Max Pulse

Nike unveils the Pulse of DXB on the Burj Khalifa

DUBAI, UAE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nike, the leading sports apparel and footwear company, celebrated Air Max Day with the launch of its latest sneaker innovation, the Air Max Pulse with a stunning visual and audio takeover of the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Maxxed Out in DXB. To celebrate Air Max Day and the launch of Air Max Pulse, Nike took over the world’s tallest building with a breathtaking display which included a distinctly regional soundtrack created by artists @warchief and @s.o.n.y.a.official. The Air Max Pulse Summit White is available to purchase in stores around the region now.

Since its release in 1987, the Air Max franchise has been synonymous with taking fearless self-expression and creativity to the absolute MAX. As part of this year's Air Max Day celebration, Nike did just that by taking over the world's tallest building with a breathtaking display lighting up the world-famous tower. The unique Burj Khalifa experience featured a distinctly regional soundtrack created by artists Mohammed Alhamdan aka Warchieff from Saudi Arabia and UAE-based Sonya.

The duo teamed up to create a unique soundtrack that fused both nostalgic and local Arabic sounds with futuristic beats and their own musical inspiration. Key elements of the original sound incorporate Arabian culture, connecting it with contemporary rhythmic styles. Together, the pair have created a sensorial experience uplifting the Air Max spirit of fearless loud expressionism and celebrating unrestricted creativity. By remixing drums, bass and melodies with local themes and integrating vibrant visuals and lighting, the team were able to create a true pulse of the city.

Inspired, too, by the frenetic energy of the underground music scene, the Nike Air Max Pulse delivers more bounce and more reactivity, courtesy of a point-loaded system that distributes weight onto targeted points on the air bag. Utilizing the recognizable 270 Air Bag unit, Nike Air Max Pulse's airbag system takes sensorial design to new heights. The result? A bold and clean silhouette with a durable design that can be worn from day to night.

The Air Max Pulse Summit White is available from March 26 in Nike's Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Yas Mall stores and Al Nakheel Mall, Riyadh.

How will you style the #AirMaxPulse?

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2042475/NIKE_BurjShow_Air_Max_Day.mp4

SOURCE Nike