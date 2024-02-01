Dubai Fitness Industry Flexes Growth: A Billion-Dollar Opportunity: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai fitness services market, currently valued at over $700 million, is on a trajectory to cross the billion-dollar mark, as per Ken Research. The city, known for its opulence and forward-thinking initiatives, is witnessing a remarkable shift in its fitness sector, aligning with a broader health and wellness trend. 

Dubai Fitness Market in Motion: Ken Research's report highlights the market's vigorous expansion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6% over the next five years. This growth is fueled by an increased health awareness and Dubai's strategic vision to be a global leader in fitness. 

Competitive Landscape and Innovations: The fitness market, with its competitive edge, sees leading players like Fitness First and Gym nation capturing significant market shares. The sector is ripe with innovations, particularly in digital fitness and boutique studios, reflecting a global shift towards personalized and technology-driven fitness solutions. 

Consumer Trends and Preferences: The diverse consumer base in Dubai, from high-income expatriates to local fitness enthusiasts, is driving demand across various segments. The report notes a growing preference for specialized fitness classes and personalized training programs, catering to a wide range of demographic groups. 

Future Outlook: Projected to grow robustly, the market is set to benefit from technological advancements and evolving consumer demands for customized fitness experiences. Ken Research's analysis anticipates a flourishing sector with ample opportunities for new entrants and existing players. 

Why This Matters: This report is crucial for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on Dubai's dynamic fitness industry. It offers a detailed overview of market trends, consumer behaviors, and growth predictions. 

Taxonomy 

By Gender 

Male
Female 

By Age Group of Subscribers 

Under 20
21-20 years
41-55 years
56-75 years
More than 75 years 

By Income Group of Subscribers 

Upper Class (>300K AED)
Middle Class (150K-300K AED)
Lower Class (<150K AED) 

By Attendance 

Average Member Attendance
Potential Attendance of the Gym

By Revenue Contribution 

1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
12 Months 

By Fitness Centre Type 

Independent Fitness Centers
Chained Fitness Centers

Dubai Fitness Service Market

Related Reports by Ken Research: – 

KSA Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by Rise of Boutique Gyms offering Special Services and the Government Initiatives to Promote a Healthy Lifestyle

Personal training studios, boutique studios, and new gym models are predicted to help accelerate the commercial gym industry rapid expansion Riyadh is expected to have around 50% of the gyms in KSA whereas 1- & 3-Month subscription is expected to generate around 45% of the revenue by 2027.

Germany Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by the Growing Health Consciousness, Digital Innovations, and Changing Lifestyles

The market will grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during 2022-2027 due to increasing recognition of the benefits of employee wellness which has led to the implementation of corporate wellness programs, contributing to the growth of the fitness market. Potential government initiatives or policies such as fitness campaign (BEACTIVE DAY) promoting physical activity and wellness may further stimulate growth in the fitness market.

Belgium Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2027F By Type of Market (Organized Market, Unorganized Market), By Source of Revenue (Membership Fee, Personal Training), By Payment Method (Card, Cash, Bank Transfer, Digital wallet, others), By Subscription Period (1 Month, 3 Month, 6 Month, 12 Month)

According to Ken Research estimates, the Belgium Fitness Services market – which grew from approximately ~% in 2017 to approximately ~% in 2022P – is forecasted to grow further into ~% opportunity by 2027F. The Belgium Fitness Services market contributed to a global growth rate of ~%. The European Fitness Services market has recorded robust growth over the last few years, offering exciting opportunities for fitness companies.

Bahrain Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2027F By Type of Market (Organized Market, Unorganized Market), By Source of Revenue (Membership Fee, Personal Training), By Payment Method (Card, Cash, Bank Transfer, Digital wallet, others), By Subscription Period (1 Month, 3 Month, 6 Month, 12 Month)

According to Ken Research estimates, the Bahrain Fitness Services market – which grew from approximately ~% in 2017 to approximately ~% in 2022P – is forecasted to grow further into ~% opportunity by 2027F. The Bahrain Fitness Services market contributed to a global growth rate of ~%. Bahrain Fitness Services market has recorded robust growth over the last few years, offering exciting opportunities for fitness companies.

Saudi Arabia Cafe Renaissance: A Lively Brew of Culture, Coffee, and Cutting-Edge Trends: Ken Research

Saudi Arabia Cafe Renaissance: A Lively Brew of Culture, Coffee, and Cutting-Edge Trends: Ken Research

In an exhilarating development charted by Ken Research, Saudi Arabia Cafe and Coffee Chain Market is brewing a vibrant growth story, projected to...
Malaysia Used Car Market Accelerates to MYR 26.2 Billion by 2027: Ken Research Latest Findings: Ken Research

Malaysia Used Car Market Accelerates to MYR 26.2 Billion by 2027: Ken Research Latest Findings: Ken Research

Ken Research's latest comprehensive study reveals a robust growth trajectory for Malaysia used car market, projecting a climb to MYR 26.2 billion by...
