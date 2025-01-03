Dubai Investment Fund (DIF) Updates Domain Name to dif.co

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Investment Fund (DIF), a leading global investment fund, is pleased to announce the change of its official domain name to a new address — dif.co. This change reflects DIF's commitment to strengthening its global presence and enhancing engagement with partners and clients worldwide.

The transition to the new dif.co domain provides a shorter, more memorable address, contributing to increased brand recognition for DIF internationally. The new domain also supports the fund's mobile and digital initiatives, providing more efficient access to online resources and information about global investment opportunities.

DIF Vice President, Rashid Al Mazrouei, stated: "Changing our domain name to dif.co is a significant step in our digital transformation strategy. We are confident that the new domain will help us improve communication with our global partners and clients, as well as strengthen our presence in the digital space."

DIF continues to provide high-quality investment solutions and expand its portfolio of projects worldwide. The transition to the new domain will not affect current services or client interactions. All existing links and contacts will be redirected to the new address to ensure seamless access.

For more information about the domain name change and other DIF initiatives, please visit the new website at https://www.dif.co or contact the Public Relations Department at [email protected].

About Dubai Investment Fund (DIF)

Established in 2001, the Dubai Investment Fund (DIF) is one of the world's largest independent investment and asset management companies founded to effectively manage financial resources through diversification into new asset classes. DIF engages in private equity, investment and asset management for 7,300+ private and institutional investors in 61 countries with $320+ billion in assets under management. The DIF's structure is designed to operate at the highest levels of global investment. As a world-class investor and asset manager, DIF adheres to the strictest financial and commercial disciplines and has extensive experience investing in a range of economic sectors and various asset classes in all major global markets.

For additional information on DIF, please visit www.dif.co

Media Contacts:

Jonathan Roberts

Head of Communications and Public Relations

Tel. : +971 4 2473667 ext. 201

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Dubai Investment Fund (DIF)