Dubai Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for LPG in Domestic Power Generation and the Automobile Sector Drives Growth

The Dubai LPG Market was valued at 549.30 thousand tonnes in 2021 and is expected to reach 839.12 thousand tonnes by 2027 in terms of volume at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.55% during the forecast period.

Growing public awareness of the benefits of using liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) instead of fossil fuels and an increase in the amount of clean, renewable energy being used in Dubai are two factors that are expected to drive market expansion. Companies are making significant investments in research and development to create efficient ways to extract these fuels.

In addition, as unconventional gas production has expanded over the past few years, so has the supply of liquefied petroleum gas. Therefore, the revenue of the Dubai liquefied petroleum gas market is expected to be driven by a future rise in energy consumption demand.



Increasing Awareness of Green and Clean Energy



Urbanization and industrialization both have significantly increased across the city in recent years. However, due to cheaper labor and infrastructural costs, the flow of investment has shifted from developed countries to developing localities in Dubai.

Investments in industrialization and urbanization have increased, increasing household income and middle-class and lower-middle-class population's disposable income. Therefore, liquefied petroleum gas has been used in the residential and transportation sectors due to which the market is expected to grow in the future.



Moreover, technological factors and the increasing government efforts aimed at educating poeple in rural areas to switch from conventional cooking fuels such as kerosene, wood, and coal to LPG, are expected to play a significant role in the market's growth. However, the market is likely to develop faster than average due to the growing population and rising demand for liquefied petroleum gas as a car emission gas.



The UAE government is putting forth efforts to encourage liquefied petroleum gas usage. This is a significant factor in the rise in demand for liquefied petroleum gas. For instance, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer announced that the city reduced its carbon emissions by 33% in 2020, more than doubling its goal for the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy in 2021. This new achievement emphasizes that Dubai is moving toward less carbon emission and the adoption of liquified petroleum gas.



Rising demand for LPG in Domestic Power Generation and the Automobile Sector



The automobile sector has seen a substantial transformation, which is driving market expansion. LPG is a common form of clean, low-carbon transportation fuel. It is used in buildings, hospitality sector, and agriculture sector and is stored in pressurized cylindrical cylinders. Innovations in natural gas extraction and refinement technology are also driving the industry.



Compared to production from crude oil, LPG production from natural gas is significantly higher. Propane and butane are among the gases and liquids found in natural gas that are taken from the earth's crust and utilized to produce LPG. The bulk of LPG generated in Dubai is derived from natural gas, with the remainder created through refining crude oil.



Natural gas consumption is used for domestic power generation during the peak summer months in Dubai, reflecting the high-power consumption by air conditioning units and cooling systems.



High Combustibility of LPG & fluctuating Cost



The product's combustibility is the primary restriction to the market. It is kept in high-pressure cylindrical or spherical containers as a byproduct. Furthermore, the gas' flammability raises the expense of distribution to end users, storage and transportation.



Market Players



Major market players in the Dubai LPG Market are Emirates Gas LLC (Emirates National Oil Company), Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), ADNOC Distribution, Brothers Gas, Dubai Oil & Gas Company LLC, United Gas Company LLC, AD LPG, Lootah BC, Dubai Fuel Supply, and Smart Gas.

Report Scope:



In this report, Dubai LPG Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Dubai LPG Market, By Application:

Residential

Industrial

Agriculture

Transportation

Commercial

Dubai LPG Market, By Source:

Refinery

Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

Dubai LPG Market, By Cylinder Capacity:

5kg

11-12.6kg

13-14.2kg

15-16.5kg

19-29.5kg

More Than 29.5Kg

Dubai LPG Market, By Region:

Deira

Bur Dubai

Jebel Ali

Jumerirah

Rest of Dubai

