Dubai Parks™ and Resorts and Real Madrid C.F. announce Real Madrid World as the first ever football theme park

Dubai Parks and Resorts

16 Nov, 2023, 09:08 ET

  • Real Madrid World name reveal follows the partnership between Dubai Parks™ and Resorts and Real Madrid C.F. announced last year
  • Real Madrid World to host themed attractions, immersive rides and unique experiences celebrating the winning spirit of Real Madrid C.F.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Parks™ and Resorts and Real Madrid C.F. have revealed the name of the first ever Real Madrid-theme park: Real Madrid World.

Set to open at the Middle East's largest theme park destination, Real Madrid World will welcome sports fans, families and friends who can look forward to adrenaline-pumping themed attractions, immersive experiences and fan engagement opportunities, celebrating football and basketball the Real Madrid way.

Inspired by the skills, winning spirit and values of the club, guests of all ages will be taken on a timeless journey to experience the past, present and future of the club. Here, guests will come face to face with icons from across different eras and share the passion of some of the heroic comebacks and greatest achievements that have created the legend of Real Madrid, both on and off the pitch.

Real Madrid World promises to host new and exciting experiences for guests of all ages, including adrenaline-pumping rides, family-friendly attractions, themed food and dining, as well as unique retail stores featuring a collection of official Real Madrid merchandise, celebrating the club's history. Real Madrid World will be home to exciting experiences tailored for every thrill-seeker and fan.

A 'world-first' addition to Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the theme park will engage sports fans, families, and children, contributing to Dubai's status as a leading tourism destination.

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts is the first theme park destination in the world to announce a major partnership with Real Madrid C.F. Details will be announced soon, including more information on the signature rollercoasters, food and restaurants, official retail stores, and the interactive and virtual skill games that will become part of the new theme park destination.

Fans and the public can now sign up to receive exclusive news and updates on Real Madrid World by visiting www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/realmadridworld and follow Real Madrid World on Instagram @realmadridworlddubai and Facebook @realmadridworlddubai.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2279148/Real_Madrid_World.jpg

SOURCE Dubai Parks and Resorts

