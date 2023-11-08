Dubai technology company EANAN leads evolution in advanced air mobility with the launch of unmanned aircraft fleet

News provided by

EANAN

08 Nov, 2023, 12:04 ET

EANAN to debut its operational fleet of UAE-made heavy cargo and eVTOL aircraft at the Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EANAN, a UAE technology company is leading the next evolutionary step in transportation through advanced air mobility (AAM) with the launch of Dubai's first unmanned aircraft, aiming to become the first commercially operating air mobility company in Dubai.

Engineered and produced in Dubai, EANAN's fleet of zero-emission heavy cargo and vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are designed to transport people and cargo safely, efficiently, and securely across any environment, location, and for every type of need.

Continue Reading
Dubai technology company EANAN leads evolution in advanced air mobility with the launch of unmanned aircraft fleet
Dubai technology company EANAN leads evolution in advanced air mobility with the launch of unmanned aircraft fleet

EANAN brings together an ecosystem of Emirati and international experts, to deliver autonomous multi-copter and flying wing aircraft from its production facility in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), Dubai South, designed and engineered to exceed the rigorous demands and regulatory requirements of the aviation industry.

H.E. Rashid Hamdan Bin Khadim Al Nuaimi, Chairman, EANAN, commented, "Our vision is deeply aligned with the UAE's ambition to be a global hub of innovation. Dubai has consistently championed technology advancements and innovations, and the launch of EANAN is a testament to this vision. As the air mobility industry evolves, EANAN is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation as we nurture Emirati talent, imagination, and ingenuity."

The projected growth of the AAM market is expected to reach an impressive $110 billion by 2035.

Ali Al Ameemi, CEO of EANAN Aviation, added, "The launch of EANAN comes at a time where there's a greater demand for making transportation more accessible, efficient, and environmentally friendly. Our aim is to be the first commercially operating air mobility company in the city. From congestion-free travel to faster delivery of goods, assisting emergency response, and monitoring remote facilities, AAM has the potential to transform economies and societies.

"As a Dubai-born entity, we share the city's DNA, energy, and optimism for what is possible today and tomorrow as we play our role in helping position the UAE as an innovation hub and global leader in AAM," Al Ameemi added.

EANAN will be showcasing its S-120 and S-700 Heavy Cargo for the first time at stand 63 at the Dubai Airshow taking place 13-17 November 2023 at DWC. For more information please visit, https://eanan.ae/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2271197/EANAN.jpg

SOURCE EANAN

Also from this source

Dubai technology company EANAN leads evolution in advanced air mobility with the launch of unmanned aircraft fleet

Dubai technology company EANAN leads evolution in advanced air mobility with the launch of unmanned aircraft fleet

EANAN, a UAE technology company is leading the next evolutionary step in transportation through advanced air mobility (AAM) with the launch of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Travel

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Air Freight

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.