Dubai to Gather More Than 30 Heads of State and Government, Global Leaders at the World Governments Summit 2025

Delegations from 140 governments, global tech leaders gather in Dubai on February 11-13 to accelerate solutions for the world's greatest challenges

Among notable guests – 30 heads of state and governments, the Managing Director of IMF, CEOs of Google, AstraZeneca, MasterCard, Dow Jones and more

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where governance, technology, and economic resilience define the future of nations, the World Governments Summit (WGS 2025), in its 12th edition, gathers the world's most influential leaders—from heads of state to tech visionaries—to shape solutions that will drive global progress over the next decade.

More than 30 heads of state and government, more than 400 ministers, 80 international organizations, 140 government delegations, and more than 6,000 participants will gather between February 11th to 13th in Dubai to identify and amplify solutions about economic stability, digital transformation, and the way public-private collaboration can bring meaningful change.

Against a backdrop of accelerating technological change and geopolitical shifts, WGS stands as the premier platform where governments, industries, and global institutions drive impactful change.

"Since its inception in 2013, the World Governments Summit has been a platform for future-focused thinking, bringing together leaders, experts, innovators, and entrepreneurs to anticipate and shape the future," said H.E. Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit. "This year, the Summit fosters a global dialogue addressing the rapid changes and emerging challenges facing governments and societies. It aims to evaluate humanity's progress, identify opportunities for improvement, and empower future generations through highly effective governance and a sustainable future."

Driving Global Impact Through Collaboration

The World Governments Summit is designed to drive alternative solutions that allow governance to intersect with innovation to drive tangible results. More than 300 global experts will participate in the debate, culminating in 30 strategic reports.

Urgent topics—including the role of AI in governance, the future of mobility, economic resilience, climate adaptation, global health transformation, emerging frontiers, and population decline, among others—will be discussed in 21 forums and over 200 interactive sessions

By fostering global cooperation, knowledge exchange, and actionable strategies, the summit empowers nations, industries, and societies to navigate uncertainty as well as build a more resilient, equitable future for all. Leaders of key international organizations will participate such as Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States; Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary-General of OPEC; and Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

For more information, visit https://www.worldgovernmentssummit.org/events/2025.

