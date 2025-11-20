Dubai to Host Senior Energy Leaders for the Middle East Gas Conference

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Petroleum Economist, in partnership with host sponsor Crescent Petroleum, will convene senior policymakers, executives from leading NOCs and IOCs, financiers, and infrastructure developers at the Middle East Gas Conference (MEGC) 2025 on 10 December at the Waldorf Astoria DIFC in Dubai.

The Middle East Gas Conference is the premier gathering for the organizations shaping the region's gas future.

MEGC 2025, which takes place amid rising regional gas demand and renewed momentum for cross-border energy cooperation, is the premier gathering for the organizations shaping the region's gas future. With leadership participation from Crescent Petroleum, ADNOC, Aramco, Shell, SNOC, RAKGAS and Bapco Upstream, alongside major financial institutions, the event reflects the importance of coordinated investment, domestic power security, and cross-border interconnection.

As natural gas becomes increasingly central to supporting economic growth and meeting rising power demand across the region, MEGC will explore the partnerships, investment models and regulatory frameworks needed to advance domestic gas projects and build integrated, resilient gas networks.

The agenda features keynote addresses, executive panels and targeted discussions reflecting the commercial, technical, and financial priorities shaping gas development today. Crescent Petroleum CEO Majid Jafar leads a distinguished lineup of speakers.

Programme highlights

Keynotes from Crescent Petroleum CEO Majid Jafar and Aramco executive vice president – gas Abdulkarim al-Ghamdi

Strategic fireside conversation with Musabbeh al-Kaabi, CEO upstream, ADNOC

Special leadership contribution from Shell's Fakher Bader, chairman, Shell Group of Companies Iraq and UAE and vice president, Shell Upstream Iraq, Kuwait and UAE

Senior-level participation from regional operators including SNOC, RAKGAS and Bapco Upstream

Expert market insight from FGE NexantECA, Argus Media, Qamar Energy and New Energy Consult

Financial and investment perspectives from SMBC, Cantor Fitzgerald and First Abu Dhabi Bank on financing domestic gas and midstream expansion

High-level panels exploring upstream development, gas for power, capital deployment, regional cooperation and Middle East gas diplomacy

Paul Hickin, editor-in-chief and chief economist, Petroleum Economist, stated, "This event brings the industry together to unlock the full potential of Middle East gas for its people, supporting secure and sustainable growth across the region."

John Royall, president & CEO of Gulf Energy Information, the parent company of Petroleum Economist and a leading provider of energy industry intelligence, added, "Crescent Petroleum is a clear energy pioneer in Iraq, and by bringing together leaders across the gas and power value chain, this conference will contribute to natural gas strengthening the region's energy systems and economic potential."

Media representatives are invited to attend the Middle East Gas Conference 2025 with access to all open sessions, keynote addresses, and interview opportunities. Press passes are available upon request.

About Gulf Energy Information

Gulf Energy Information (Gulf) is a global leader in energy intelligence, delivering authoritative insight across the natural gas, LNG, upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. Through publications such as Petroleum Economist, Gas Processing & LNG, Hydrocarbon Processing, H2Tech and World Oil, Gulf provides critical analysis on market trends, project developments, technology innovation, and the energy transition. For more than one hundred years, Gulf has connected industry executives, engineers and policymakers through trusted journalism, data solutions and world-class conferences.

