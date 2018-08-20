Dubai's Finest Blockchain Investment Conference

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- September 24th, 2018 has become a 'must save' date in the calendar of every FinTech professional, Blockchain Enthusiast and Blockchain Company globally. The Blockchain Innovation and Investment Summit taking place at the RITZ CARLTON - Dubai International Financial Centre, has been gaining huge momentum and is now poised to be one of the largest Blockchain Investment Events in the Middle East.

Blockchain Innovation and Investment Summit

The organizers have announced that the event format, which is business driven, has been designed to create more awareness in Blockchain Technology, showcase innovative projects and ultimately spark up new business partnerships between participants.

Key-note speakers for the BIISummit are global influencers, with the likes of Simon Cocking, Senior Editor of Irish Tech News and Sally Eaves, CTO and Thought Leader in Emergent Technology, both working closely with the organizers and spearheading the speaker faculty.

BIISummit will play host to a diverse mix of attendees including Government Authorities, FinTech professionals and Blockchain enthusiasts, with the event boasting of 30+ Sponsors and over 1000 participants representing over 22 countries.

Held under the theme 'Reshaping the World through Blockchain Technology,' BIISummit participants can certainly expect a power packed event filled with back to back case studies presented by notable speakers on a platform that offers unmatchable networking opportunities.

Registrations are ongoing, and you can find out more at the official BIISummit website www.biisummit.com

