Dubak Electrical Group Opposes House Amendment 1 to IL HB 3437

LA GRANGE, Ill., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the nation's leading industrial electrical contractors, Dubak Electrical Group serves most of the continental United States, with the corporate headquarters in La Grange, a suburb of Chicago. We urge the Illinois Senate to oppose the passage of Illinois HB 3437 with the House Amendment 1. HB 3437, which has already been approved by the Illinois House of Representatives, requires privately owned petroleum refineries, petrochemical facilities, and ethanol plants in Illinois to pay government-mandated wages on construction work on their facilities.

While the bill is proclaiming to be focused on safety, safety training and greater access for minorities to apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs, Section 10-20 exempts Unionized Facilities, which effectively nullifies the requirements of the bill for the majority of contractors within the state, while unduly penalizing non-union contractors. Unionized Facilities would be released from minimum skilled and trained workforce requirements, minimum approved safety training, and reporting of apprenticeship programs to the Illinois Department of Labor. Additionally, the bill currently defines Construction very broadly and does not limit it to hazardous work.

"At Dubak Electrical, safety is our primary concern," stated Nick Dubak Chief Operating Officer of Dubak Electrical Group. "We pride ourselves in our resilient safety training and our safety record proves our commitment to the industry. We owe it to both our customers and our employees to maintain the highest of standards when it comes to safe working conditions and methods. This bill as written has no impact on the safety of personnel."

The legislation, as currently drafted, remains biased and creates an artificial wage rate for private employers that will be a detriment to the bill's intention of providing greater access to training for minorities. Contractors harmed by this legislation have an inclusive record of minority training and employment.

"There are already safety consortiums in place such as Three Rivers Manufacturing Association, which maintains the highest training and provisions in place to safeguard and protect the safety of employees. This bill is a complete overreach of government into private sectors," stated Dubak.

We urge the Illinois Senate vote "no" on IL HB 3437 as it creates an unnecessary government intrusion into private sector hiring and creates employment barriers to minorities in the construction industry.

About Dubak Electrical Group

