Dubb Partners With ActiveCampaign to Let Users Share Video Content Directly in Their Email Campaigns

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubb, the world's sales-focused video communication platform, has partnered with ActiveCampaign, the leader in customer experience automation (CXA), to let ActiveCampaign users instantly share and track video content in any ActiveCampaign email campaign. Learn more at dubb.com/integrations/activecampaign.

Dubb's native integration with ActiveCampaign lets Dubb and ActiveCampaign users directly share screen, webcam, or phone videos. With just a few clicks, users can access a categorized library of pre-recorded videos or record custom videos and insert those videos into their ActiveCampaign templates. Users can also benefit from contact-level tracking—including specific engagement of email and video assets. From introductory product videos to hyper-personal videos for warm prospects, Dubb's native integration offers the tools users need to deeply engage with their audiences through ActiveCampaign.

This partnership represents an outstanding opportunity for Dubb and ActiveCampaign users to personalize audience interactions. Studies show that personalized interactions lead to higher engagement and more sales. Dubb's technology makes it easy for all companies to leverage personalized videos in their sales and marketing work. The partnership also fulfills ActiveCampaign's continued focus on CXA and helping users accomplish their business goals.

According to Darius Santos, Dubb's Chief Revenue Officer, "We are extremely excited about this partnership. It lets small and large businesses alike enhance their messaging and generate more engagement in their email campaigns. We have seen an increase of at least 20% to replies when videos are sent. When applied to conversion lift, this can be very meaningful."

"The Dubb ActiveCampaign integration allows our user base to take their video communication to the next level," said Gwen Sioson, Partner Manager at ActiveCampaign. "In today's saturated market, it is critical that leaders in sales and marketing set themselves apart. With the Dubb ActiveCampaign integration, users can now use video to do so."

About Dubb

Dubb is the world's sales-focused video communication platform that lets users send personalized, trackable videos. The company was built on the premise that everyone should have the ability to share intelligent, visually engaging content with others and without the need for special tools or technical skills. The Dubb platform features a powerful mobile app, Outlook Add-In, website, Slack app, and Chrome Extension (with integrations to LinkedIn, Gmail, and more). To join over 32,000 users and start a free trial, visit Dubb.com.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform helps over 120,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to hundreds of pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and machine learning for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat, and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 300+ integrations including Shopify, Square, Facebook, Eventbrite, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in both Marketing Automation and CRM All-In-One on G2.com. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.

