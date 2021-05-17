Dubber launches three new compliance solutions

World's first voice intelligence solution embedded in major service provider networks and UC solutions like Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams and Zoom - eliminates need for costly hardware and services

Purpose-built for compliance teams to specify, manage, record, store, and analyze all communications - voice calls, chat, presentations and more

Available today globally with immediate provisioning

MELBOURNE, Australia, and DALLAS, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber), today announced new solutions designed to meet the exacting needs of compliance, risk, audit and security professionals.

"Compliance is driving significant demand for capturing conversational content - messaging, chat and video - across any application or end-point," said James Slaney, COO, Dubber. "Delivering an immutable record of every crucial conversation is essential and demanded by regulators globally. With COVID, the pressure to capture conversations across a multitude of endpoints - from existing Service Provider services through to Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams and Zoom - has only accelerated. Unified Call Recording makes what used to be a complex task easy."

With Dubber's unique reach and Unified Call Recording (UCR), specifically for compliance, companies can capture recordings immediately in one location from all their voice, video and text services, including the 140+ Service Provider networks connected to the Dubber platform globally. This reach and the new solutions for compliance, make Dubber the world's leading recording option for compliance.

"Dubber continues to transform the economics of call recording and voice data," said Matthew Townend, Executive Director, Cavell - a leading industry analyst firm. "The benefits of voice intelligence as a service are clear - both to the service providers that will build differentiation through offering it and to businesses and governments that will deploy it to address critical business needs."

Three new cornerstone compliance solutions mean business and government clients can select flexible and affordable plans that best reflect their needs and compliance practices.

Dubber Compliance offerings enable voice data to be captured economically, at scale. They recognise a smaller number of people need to access the data and that data needs to be isolated from other voice data sets. Dubber allows data integration and portability so any data from any source can be unified on Dubber and connected to other compliance data sets, applications and business intelligence tools.





Dubber UCR Compliance Edition for compliance leaders with a need to manage, monitor, store and review conversations. Recordings and data from multiple sources can be captured, stored, searched, and reviewed in Dubber, in real-time, without the need for complex queries. Starting at USD $14.95 per month per end-point and up to ten compliance users.





for compliance leaders with a need to manage, monitor, store and review conversations. Recordings and data from multiple sources can be captured, stored, searched, and reviewed in Dubber, in real-time, without the need for complex queries. Starting at USD per month per end-point and up to ten compliance users. Dubber Premier Compliance Edition enables a compliance team of up to ten (with additional licenses available) to benefit from AI-enriched insights, alerts, search and sentiment analysis. Additional features include beautiful and insightful transcriptions, legal hold and discovery, and, smart keyword, team and customer search. Starting at USD $29.95 per month per end-point and up to ten compliance users.





enables a compliance team of up to ten (with additional licenses available) to benefit from AI-enriched insights, alerts, search and sentiment analysis. Additional features include beautiful and insightful transcriptions, legal hold and discovery, and, smart keyword, team and customer search. Starting at USD per month per end-point and up to ten compliance users. Dubber Voice Intelligence Cloud Compliance Edition ideal for compliance teams who only seek to record calls with confidence, then storing and unifying data in a single easily accessible source of truth. All the features of Dubber Premier Compliance Edition. Plans start at USD $1,599.99 for 250 endpoints and one user access - with additional plans for more end-points and users.

All Dubber solutions include critical features such as unlimited storage, access to the easy to use Dubber application for IOS, Android and Web, concierge set-up and training, data download and export, 24x7 online global support -- and, seamless, high-quality media capture across devices and all supported endpoints for audio, video, screen share, and chat.

Critically, Dubber Compliance Solutions answer the need for policy-based recording. Organizations that adopt Dubber can easily implement compliance and administrative policies such as when calls and online meetings should be automatically recorded and captured for subsequent processing and retention as required by relevant corporate or regulatory policy.

Dubber solutions are native to the world's leading communications solutions, including Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom, and the world's leading networks such as AT&T, Verizon, Tetstra and Cox Communications. Conversations, once captured, are stored in Dubber Cloud Storage and then processed in the Dubber Voice Intelligence Cloud - where AI creates real-time insights, alerts, and more.

Public data from key regulators including the FCA in the United Kingdom and the CFTC and SEC in the United States show that fines levied for communication compliance monitoring topped $150,000,000 in 2019. Regulatory focus continues to increase with FINRA highlighting digital communications, including collaboration platforms, as a priority for its 2020 broker-dealer examinations.

Regulations and regulators requiring an accurate record of conversations to satisfy know-your-customer, data protection and privacy mandates include MiFID II, Dodd-Frank, ASIC, APRA, AUSTRAC, PCI, SOX, FCA, FINRA and regulators globally.

"Our new solutions make Unified Call Recording more flexible and available to businesses and teams of any size," said Slaney. "We founded Dubber to eliminate the cost and complexity of capturing any conversation. For too many, the value of that conversation is lost the moment it ends. We're making it simpler and easier than ever to end not knowing and comply."

Key compliance activities are made simple and easy with Dubber automating key tasks:

Collect and integrate recordings and data in the manner required to meet compliance obligations in appropriate regional boundaries

Real-time search for interactions based on communication-related metadata or interaction content. Common examples include:

- Metadata - participants, time, direction, dialled number, origin number, custom business data

- Content – transcription, sentiment, phonetics, related interactions

Ensure security of collected communications and prevent tampering at all stages

Retention policies support retain and delete action,; and, legal hold and discovery on historical and real-time data

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer call recording for compliance, business intelligence, sentiment analysis, AI and more on any phone. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion dollar call recording industry, its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on-premise hardware, applications or costly and limited storage.

