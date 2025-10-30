DubClub Marks Fourth Anniversary with Record Profitability, $95M+ GMV, Powering a Rapidly Growing Creator Economy

Platform powering sports creators now serves 1.5M fans

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DubClub , the destination where sports handicappers ("cappers") and fans Win More Together, today marks its fourth anniversary with record momentum across growth, product, and profitability. Since launching in October 2021, DubClub has helped thousands of cappers build sustainable businesses, connecting them with 1.5 million fans to Win More Together.

DubClub celebrates its fourth anniversary.

"We launched DubClub four years ago to solve our own problems as recreational bettors looking for a better way to tail our favorite cappers," said Lewis Burik , Co-Founder and CEO of DubClub. "It's humbling to see all the progress we've made and all the great stories we've helped bring to life. But make no mistake. We are just getting started! DubClub is stronger than ever, with a terrific team and a clear path to build the undisputed destination where cappers and fans Win More Together."

By the Numbers:

$95 million+ in lifetime Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") processed across the platform

in lifetime Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") processed across the platform $20 million+ in lifetime GMV directly attributable to DubClub's product and marketing resources

in lifetime GMV directly attributable to DubClub's product and marketing resources 570 creators have earned $10K+ ; 140 have earned $100K+ ; 18 have earned $1M+

creators have earned ; have earned ; have earned 1.5 million fans in the DubClub ecosystem

Recent Product & Innovation Highlights:

Rewards Hub to power a richer experience for subscribers

to power a richer experience for subscribers Verified Reviews from real DubClub subscribers to boost trust and conversion

from real DubClub subscribers to boost trust and conversion Winner's Feed that automatically showcases winning plays sent through the platform

that automatically showcases winning plays sent through the platform Third ‑ Party Tracking Links for greater performance transparency

for greater performance transparency Smarter Discovery filters that help fans find the right capper for them

Financial Strength

Achieved all-time high sales in October 2025.

Delivered record profitability with a strong balance sheet, positioning the company to continue investing in product, partnerships, and the community.

"Our team has loved working with DubClub since 2022," said Matt McCuen, CEO of DeadPresPicks. "Their technology and tools have helped us grow year by year. We look forward to the future with the team!"

Looking Ahead

DubClub will continue investing in new product experiences, partnerships, and community programs designed to help cappers and their fans Win More Together with DubClub. With the strongest product roadmap yet, the company is positioned for another year of strong progress against its vision.

About DubClub

DubClub is building the destination where cappers and fans Win More Together. By combining subscription tools, community engagement, and cutting-edge product innovation, DubClub empowers creators to build sustainable businesses and helps fans enjoy a richer sports betting experience.

