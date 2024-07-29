DubiDo Factory Launches Website For Recordable Stuffed Animals

DubiDo Factory is the first-ever website to offer a fully online - and fun - experience to customize plushies. Starting at just $39.95, each stuffed animal comes with a voice recording by default, and optional add-ons such as a beating heart or stylish outfit to make your DubiDo plushie come to life.

This innovative online-only approach allows customers to upload voice recordings without the help of a middleman or the need to visit a physical store. Easily record sweet words for your partner abroad, add the recording of your baby's heartbeat's ultrasound or cherish the last message from a lost loved one to keep their memory alive.

Key Features of DubiDo Factory's stuffed animals:

Each stuffed animal comes with a complimentary voice recording Customizable Stuffed Animals: Choose from a variety of stuffed animals and personalize them with add-ons such as a beating heart, a birth certificate and stylish outfits.

add-ons Seamless Online Experience: The entire process can be completed online, ensuring ease for customers.

Perfect Gift for Any Occasion: Ideal for birthdays, anniversaries, long distance relationships or any occasion that calls for a sentimental gift.

Exceptional Customer Service: DubiDo Factory is dedicated to providing top-notch customer service from the very first click to the delivery at your doorstep.

At DubiDo Factory you'll find the ideal gifts for her, the ideal gifts for him and even something for your favorite furry friend as they offer pet stuffed animals, too. Explore this new online shop and start creating your customizable stuffed animal with voice recording today.

About DubiDo Factory

DubiDo Factory is an online shop for recordable stuffed animals that can be customized with a beating heart, fun outfits, and a birth certificate. With a commitment to creativity, individuality and great service, DubiDo Factory provides customers with unique stuffed animals tailored to their preferences. For more information and to start creating your own customizable stuffed animal with voice recording, visit www.DubiDofactory.com.

