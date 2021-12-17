DuBlasé CEO Brings Christmas Cheer to Jacksonville Family of Six This Holiday Season With Gift Donations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuBlasé whiskey founder and CEO, Darrin Eakins, is collaborating with Jacksonville's KIPP Voice Academy to donate Christmas presents to a local family with six kids this holiday season via a new charitable company initiative called "Christmas Kindness."

A private ceremony with KIPP Voice Academy's acting School Leader, Richele Woods, along with the family and DuBlasé's founder/CEO are meeting this week to exchange the charitable holiday gifts and donations. "I believe it's important to prioritize charity work and community involvement. Giving back is a core focus of our company culture at DuBlasé and this initiative is something we plan to do annually moving forward," said Eakins, who is a serial entrepreneur who was raised in Jacksonville.

'Tis the season to give according to Eakins. "This city has done so much for me over the years and I believe it's only right that I give back. As a small, black-owned business, we've been blessed to achieve great success thanks to many local supporters and now we're paying it forward," Eakins said.

Eakins is a serial entrepreneur and founder of DuBlasé whiskey, a premium whiskey brand founded and based in Jacksonville. " As a company, we've had a lot of fun this holiday season creating festive holiday cocktails and dessert dishes, but doing this Christmas donation is by far the most special. I hope this contribution brings true joy to this family this Christmas," Eakins explained.

DuBlasé is a new premium, small batch, black-owned whiskey company based in Jacksonville, Fla. DuBlase's proprietary formula offers hints of vanilla and natural spices, directly sourced and distilled in Florida. DuBlasé whiskey is available for sale online and in select Sam's Club stores to customers of legal drinking age. Learn more about DuBlasé online at www.DuBlase.com. Follow DuBlasé on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

