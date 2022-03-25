DuBlasé Whiskey Announces Distribution Expansion Into California Market

LOS ANGELES , March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Age Innovation, LLC, the maker of DuBlasé Whiskey , today announces that it is expanding its signature whiskey product to the West Coast and is available for purchase in retail stores throughout California.

“We’re excited to distribute DuBlase Whiskey in the beautiful state of California. We have already received placement inquiries in cities such as Los Angeles, Long Beach, Cypress and Inglewood,” said Darrin Eakins, founder and CEO of Golden Age Innovations LLC and the entrepreneur behind the DuBlasé Whiskey brand. At 70-proof (35% ABV), consumers can truly enjoy DuBlasé neat, as a cocktail or on the rocks.

California is the largest U.S. market for spirits, followed by Florida and New York. With this latest expansion, the Florida-based premium whiskey will now be available for purchase across California at local restaurants, bars, grocery chains, liquor stores and other retail establishments.

This expansion news follows DuBlasé Whiskey's initial retail store expansion into one of the country's top retailer stores–Sam's Club–as well as various independent retail establishments throughout its home state of Florida. "As we approach our one-year business anniversary this Summer, we're working on continuing our retail expansion efforts to meet consumer demand for independent, quality, premium whiskey products," Eakins continued.

The response DuBlasé has received over this past year from trailblazing Millennials across the country speaks to the power in its brand equity and flavor profile. "We wanted to create a whiskey that represents style and class, but is equally perfect for celebrating life's special moments with a toast of a glass. At 70-proof (35% ABV), consumers can truly enjoy DuBlasé neat, as a cocktail or on the rocks. Our proprietary formula features a hint of vanilla, complemented with all natural spices, and is refined for a smooth and robust finish. It is perfect for California's diverse and festive lifestyle," said Eakins.

ABOUT DuBlasé Whiskey

DuBlasé is a premium, small batch whiskey brand headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. DuBlasé's proprietary formula offers hints of vanilla and natural spices and is sourced and distilled in Florida. DuBlasé Whiskey is also available for purchase online to adults of the legal drinking age in 32 states – please visit www.DuBlase.com to learn more and to place an order. Be sure to follow DuBlasé on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest news.

