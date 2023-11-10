duBreton farms are now certified by the California Animal Care Program (Prop12)

News provided by

duBreton

10 Nov, 2023, 11:31 ET

SAINT-BERNARD, QC, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in animal welfare, duBreton is proud to announce that they are one of the first companies to be certified and ready for the implementation of California's Proposition 12 which restricts gestation crate usage and requires 24 square feet of space per sow. 

"Today, we take another step forward, since we are not just compliant, but fully audited and ready for California's Proposition 12, which goes into effect on January 1st, 2024," declared Vincent Breton, CEO.

Continue Reading

DuBreton farms have specialized in animal welfare for decades now, raising crate-free pigs since 2003. Thanks to their USDA Organic, Certified Humane Raised and Handled®, and GAP 5-step certifications, they not only comply with but greatly surpass Prop 12 requirements.

The company has been raising antibiotic-free animals for over 20 years. As an early adopter and promoter of the third-party certification process, they strongly believe that certifications bring enormous value to consumers. "Animal welfare protocols, the use of antibiotics, and farm animal raising practices should not only be words but should become a culture," Vincent concludes.

About duBreton inc.

With four generations of experience in the agri-food industry, it is thanks to the work of an entire team, innovative and motivated by excellence, that duBreton has developed its own model to connect farmers to consumers who value sustainability and animal welfare. Committed to the production and processing of organic pork, each one of its daily actions is aimed at promoting organic agriculture in North America and around the world.

For more information about duBreton and its recent Proposition 12 certification please contact Véronique Bouchard by emailing [email protected] or calling 418-952-0004.

SOURCE duBreton

