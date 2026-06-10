Ducari Yachts Redefines Luxury on the Water with the Launch of the 37XIV Sport Power Catamaran

GREENVILLE, N.C., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MarineMax and World Cat™ are joining together to introduce Ducari Yachts - a new line of luxury power catamarans to be sold exclusively through MarineMax dealerships globally. The first model, the Ducari 37XIV Sport, is being offered exclusively at nine locations in Florida, supported by local launch events.

With a tagline of "Unrivaled," Ducari delivers an unparalleled boating experience through elevated styling, smarter storage, easier water access, refined finishes, and the inherent advantages of a double hull - combining the elevated style and luxury of a prestige yacht with the stability and performance of a power catamaran.

"MarineMax is thrilled to exclusively bring Ducari Yachts to our customers," said Kyle Langbehn, President of Retail Operations at MarineMax. "The 37XIV Sport introduces its own distinctive expression into the power catamaran segment, combining performance, versatility, and refined luxury in a way that will resonate with today's boaters. We're proud to launch this exciting new brand, backed by World Cat's industry expertise, and expand the premium boating experiences we can offer our customers."

Measuring at 37 ft. and complete with a massive swim platform, berthing cabin for two, wraparound bow seating, and large storage garage, the 37XIV Sport offers a myriad of amenities for those looking to entertain and explore. The twin Mercury 600 v12 engines provide the power, while the twin stepped hull delivers stability and a smooth ride. The 37XIV Sport also comes complete with its exclusive IntelliTouch™ Command Center featuring three 22-inch multi-touch monitors.

"Ducari was purpose-built to focus on the luxury cruising segment," said World Cat™ and Ducari CEO Andrew Brown. "We hope to grow the entire catamaran category with this exciting new brand and have a real opportunity to showcase the performance of a double hull form as a premium option for boaters looking to experience a new standard of stability and refinement."

With a focus on refined design, confident performance, advanced onboard technology, precise craftsmanship, and a highly customizable ownership experience, Ducari is looking to redefine luxury on the water and carve out a new category in the boating market. The Ducari 37XIV Sport is available now at MarineMax locations in Clearwater, Fort Myers, Harbour Towne, Jupiter, Miami, Naples, Sarasota, West Palm Beach, and Pompano Beach. For more information visit ducariyachts.com.

SOURCE Ducari Yachts