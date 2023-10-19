An uncompromising Multistrada V4, powered by the Panigale V4-derived Desmosedici Stradale engine, with dry clutch and performance-orientated electronics suite.

Weight reduction is achieved through the application of exotic materials such as carbon fiber body parts, forged-aluminum wheels, and titanium subframe.

A distinctive bold livery, designed by the Centro Stile with color references from MotoGP.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS is produced in a badged numbered series, proudly displayed on the triple clamp.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fourth episode of the Ducati World Première 2024 web series Ducati presents the new V4 RS ( link to watch the episode here ), the sportiest, most sophisticated and exclusive Multistrada ever created by the Bologna-based manufacturer.

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS, When Superbike Meets Touring

Produced in a numbered series, the Multistrada V4 RS is the latest addition to the Multistrada family and is equipped with the Desmosedici Stradale engine, derived from the Panigale V4. The Multistrada V4 RS offers incredible performance and power delivery with the unmistakable sound of the Desmosedici Stradale engine with dry clutch and Akrapovič silencer. Dynamic handling and responsiveness is assured by the chassis of the sportiest Multistrada in the family, fitted with Öhlins suspension, single-sided aluminum swingarm and forged rims.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS combines the unmistakable elegant Multistrada silhouette with technical features and technologies used in racing, and typical of Borgo Panigale's sports bikes. The name RS recalls another motorcycle in Ducati history – the Monster S4 RS – created under the same inspiring principles.

The prominent RS logo on the Multistrada V4 RS is expressed in the livery, the key and in the dashboard graphics. The slim and streamlined tail, designed exclusively for this bike, further enhances its sportier character, which is accentuated by a dedicated Iceberg White livery, enriched by color references from the Desmosedici MotoGP.

The Multistrada V4 RS is the only bike in the Multistrada family to adopt the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine. To combine the smoothness typical of the Multistrada with the personality and sporty characteristics of the Panigale and the Streetfighter, configuring the V4 engine to deliver fluid power delivery curve at low rpm and at the same, due to the benefits of the desmodromic valve system, is exciting near the limiter.

In this configuration, the Desmosedici Stradale engine develops a maximum power of 180 hp, revving out to 13,500 rpm. The maintenance interval for checking valve clearance on the Multistrada V4 RS is every 18,000 miles (30,000 kilometers).

The titanium sub-frame is an exotic component which accentuates its sportiness and allows a weight saving of 5.5 lb (2.5 kg) compared to the standard one. The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS is produced in a numbered series. The number is shown on a black anodized aluminum plate, embellished with the Italian flag and applied to the triple clamp.

The Multistrada V4 RS is equipped with the advanced and sophisticated electronic package of the Multistrada V4 S, which includes, among other standard features, radar technology on both the front and rear, which enables the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) functionality and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).

The electronic systems of the Multistrada V4 RS, built around the Bosch inertial platform, is made up of four Power Modes (Full, High, Medium, Low), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC) and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up&Down. All these systems have been calibrated for the characteristics and intended use of the model and integrated into four Riding Modes, namely Race, Sport, Touring, and Urban.

The TFT dashboard with 6.5" screen, characterized on the Multistrada V4 RS by dedicated graphics, enables you to view the map navigator function through "Ducati Connect," which allows you to mirror your mobile device. To support this functionality, the smartphone compartment has forced air ventilation, to cool the phone during intensive use of the navigation functions and while charging.

The motorcycle will be available in dealerships in the Ducati network starting from February 2024 in a single version, which includes front and rear radar as standard in the Iceberg White livery. The United States pricing will begin at an MSRP of $37,995. For Canada, the pricing will begin at an MSRP of $41,995 CAD.

The video can be seen on the Ducati YouTube channel . All images of the new model are available on Ducati Media House .

#Ducati #MultistradaV4 #MultistradaV4RS #ChooseItAll

SOURCE Ducati North America