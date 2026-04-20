SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Ducati marks its 100th anniversary and enters the off-road category in the U.S., Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock is reinforcing the company's commitment by competing himself. At the Biltwell 100, Chinnock raced a 1971 Ducati 450 R/T Desmo that he personally restored.

Ducati North America CEO Races 1971 Ducati 450 R/T Desmo at Biltwell 100. Photo Credit: Cara Bloch

Inspired by Ducati's 1969 win in the Baja 500 on a Scrambler 350, the U.S. importer, Berliner Motors, requested the development and production of the 450 R/T Desmo, as one of Ducati's earliest purpose-built, off-road motorcycles, created to capture the growing desert racing market at the time. In Ducati's centennial year, the motorcycle serves as a deliberate symbolic choice, connecting the brand's heritage to its entry into motocross, supercross, and grassroots off-road racing in the U.S.

Chinnock began the 1971 Ducati 450 R/T Desmo restoration project in late January, quickly transforming the vintage platform into a competitive modern retromod, blending classic styling with performance upgrades from partners including Dubya USA, Race Tech, FMF Racing, Pirelli, and Pro-Bolt. For the engine refresh, he leaned on a trusted friend and expert on vintage Ducati bevel-drive engines, Rich Lambrechts of DesmoPro, to sort out the 54-year-old motor.

"It will take more than winning races for Ducati to be taken seriously in the off-road category in the U.S.," said Chinnock. "My interest in motorcycles started with the fascination of Evel Knievel, like many kids of the '70s, but it wasn't until I witnessed desert racing in Nevada that I knew it would be a part of my life forever. I understand that, in representing Ducati, we need to be authentic and show up on the starting line to be part of the community and be accepted, and I couldn't think of a better way than to do it myself. The Biltwell 100 was a perfect entry point for me, and I had an incredible time – I expect to come back next year."

Key elements of the build include:

Engine completely rebuilt by DesmoPro to factory blueprint specifications, with improvements made from racing experience

Shouldered Excel rims with Bulldog nipples and spokes, and Cerakoted hubs from Dubya USA

Reworked front forks with gold valves and G3-S Custom Shocks from Race Tech

Modified swingarm from Ducati narrowcase single swingarm

Custom one-off performance titanium exhaust with spark arrestor from FMF Racing

Pirelli Scorpion Mid-Hard XC tires

Pro-Bolt titanium hardware

Custom-fabricated aluminum skid plate

Bespoke finishes inspired by the original 450 R/T Desmo prototype livery

Chinnock competed aboard the 1971 Ducati 450 R/T Desmo in the Biltwell 100 Dual Shock (1971-1990) class with the goal of finishing. Despite fouling a plug on the first lap and changing it on the trail and later running into a rain ditch on lap three, twisting the forks in the triple clamps, he rode the final 17 miles with crooked bars to complete the race. Returning the following day, he piloted the Desmo450 EDX to compete in the Modern Class, bridging Ducati's early off-road heritage with its current product evolution. He improved his position from 9th to 6th in lap two and planned to close the gap in lap three, but a crash forced him to retire. Meanwhile, Ducati rider Jordan Graham delivered a dominant performance, taking 1st place overall aboard the Fasthouse Ducati Desmo450 EDX.

SOURCE Ducati North America