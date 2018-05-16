Ducati Returns To Pikes Peak International Hill Climb To Compete With Returning Champion Carlin Dunne And Middleweight Record Holder Codie Vahsholtz

This will be a must-watch event for race fans and Ducatisti around the world. Ducati has secured six victories on the mountain since the company's debut in 2008 and held the all-time course record from 2012 until 2017 a year in which Ducati was not part of the official race competition.

Dunne was the first motorcyclist ever to traverse the 4,720-foot Pikes Peak race course in less than 10 minutes (9:52.819), which was achieved on the game-changing Multistrada 1200 S in 2012.

This year marks Dunne's return to Ducati's racing team. In 2017, he led the Pikes Peak Squadra Alpina as part of the Race Smart program, which was created in 2016 by Ducati in partnership with the PPIHC. The program utilizes the experience of former champions to ensure all rookie motorcycle entrants have the highest level of preparation and knowledge prior to the sinuous course.

"After holding the course record for many years, we had decided to use our experience on the mountain to help support the safety of riders with the introduction of the Squadra Alpina program and keep the tradition of motorcycle racing on the mountain. Our efforts proved to be successful," said Jason Chinnock, Chief Executive Officer of Ducati North America. "After 2017, when Dunne's record was finally broken by a small margin, it inspired us to race again with the goal of reclaiming the title. The riders, team and new Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak are destined to be a force on the mountain."

New to the team is rider, Codie Vahsholtz, a Colorado native who comes from a family of Pikes Peak champions but established a series victories of his own with the record time in 2017 for the Middleweight Division, the record time in 2015 for the Lightweight Division and in 2013 for the 250 Pro Class. With the 19 victories of his grandfather, Leonard Vahsholtz and the 23 wins of his father, Clint Vahsholtz, Codie carries on the family legacy with the most Pikes Peak victories of any family.

The "Race to the Clouds" takes place on Sunday, June 24. Over the span of 12.42 miles, racers partake in 156 turns to reach the 14,115-foot summit. The first PPIHC was held in 1916 and continues to be one of the world's most challenging road races.

The debut of the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak will showcase the versatility of the new, larger displacement Multistrada. The 1262 cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine delivers 18% more torque in the mid-range and is paired with a redesigned chassis for increased stability. In addition, the motorcycle is fitted with a cutting-edge electronics package with distinct Riding Modes, Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control and Wheelie Control to improve control in all conditions on the mountain. A motorcycle built for sport adventure, the new Multistrada 1260 is available in the standard version, the Multistrada 1260 S and Multistrada Pikes Peak.

Ducati is partnering this year with Shell Advance, Brembo, Pirelli, Termignoni, Spider Grips, Ducati by Rizoma, Race Tech, Revl and Racing Cowboys for the Pikes Peak event.

