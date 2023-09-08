Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market to grow by USD 2.39 billion from 2022-2027, North America to account for 40% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 2.39 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Type (Biologics and Small molecules), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the dominance of approved therapeutics in the region. EXONDYS 51 from Sarepta, EMFLAZA, and TRANSLNAR by PTC Therapeutics are some of the highly effective drugs in use in the region. Furthermore, owing to the rapidly progressive and fatal nature of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, governments in countries such as the US and Canada have added the indication to the list of diseases that are required to be screened in newborns. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read the PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.. Capricor Therapeutics Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, CVS Health Corp., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Editas Medicine Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., FibroGen Inc., Italfarmaco Holding SPA, Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., PTC Therapeutics Inc., Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Solid Biosciences Inc., The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The biologics segment will be significant during the forecast period. They are substances derived from living organisms and contain certain components of live organisms such as proteins, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, oligonucleotides, genes, or cells. Furthermore, special drug designations from regulatory authorities such as the European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration have been obtained for some of the biologics under development. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market: Driver & Trend:

Drivers

High unmet need among patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

Increasing strategic alliances among market vendors

Availability of patient assistance programs

The high unmet need among patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drives the growth of the market. Muscular dystrophies affect human skeletal muscles and are clinically and genetically heterogeneous disorders. It is a hereditary childhood myopathy, which leads to progressive muscle weakening and atrophy, and premature death. Also, there has been a significant improvement in the knowledge about disease progress, etiology, and development of effective treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the DMD market during the forecast period.

Trend

The special drug designation for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics is an emerging DMD market trend.

What are the key data covered in this Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mental health industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market vendors.

