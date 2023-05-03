Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $18.1 Billion by 2030 at a 42.5% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market to Reach $18.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 42.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Exon Skipping, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 48.6% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Steroid Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 32% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $312.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 40% CAGR



The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$312.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 40% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 39.3% and 35.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.5% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Drugs Market To Exhibit Strong Growth

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Market Dynamics

Treatment Overview and Recent Developments

Steroids used for the Treatment of DMD

Translarna Exhibits Positive Result in Children with DMD

Clinical Trials Depict Emflaza Preserves Motor Function Better than Corticosteroids

Trial Shows Golodirsen Increases Dystrophin Production in DMD Patients

Casimersen and Golodirsen Exhibits Positive Results in Sarepta's ESSENCE study

EXONDYS 51 Drug Details

FDA Approves Corticosteroid Emflaza for Treating DMD Patients

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pipeline Analysis

Drug Price Details: Exondys51

Sarepta's DMD Gene Therapy Trial Update

