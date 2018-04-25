This poster includes the first public presentation of data related to the application of ospemifene for vaginal dryness in postmenopausal women with vulvovaginal atrophy (VVA). Duchesnay is currently seeking approval for an additional indication for ospemifene in postmenopausal women with VVA and the safety and efficacy data is currently under evaluation by the FDA.

"We're pleased to be selected to present this abstract at the upcoming World Congress on Menopause and to have participated in this collaborative research with ospemifene," said Graziella Soulban, Senior Director of Medical Affairs at Duchesnay, Inc. "We look forward to the opportunity to share new clinical data on the use of ospemifene in treating an additional symptom of postmenopausal women with vulvovaginal atrophy (VVA)."

About Duchesnay

Duchesnay is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a long-standing commitment to women's health. The company focuses on filling the void in terms of scientific research and education and on developing pharmacological solutions that are safe and effective for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Duchesnay also commercializes a broad portfolio of products to offer safe and effective therapeutic options that meet the health and quality of life needs of women and their family members at various stages of their lives. For more information, visit www.DuchesnayUSA.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duchesnay-inc-announces-presentation-of-abstract-at-16th-world-congress-on-menopause-300636225.html

SOURCE Duchesnay inc.

Related Links

http://www.duchesnay.com/fr/

