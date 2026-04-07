Duchesnay launches a contraceptive vaginal system that can be used for up to a full year

BLAINVILLE, QC, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Duchesnay, a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company with a long-standing commitment to women's health, member of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), is proud to announce the Canadian launch of PrRingzaTM, a new contraceptive vaginal system.

Ringza (CNW Group/Duchesnay inc.)

PrRingzaTM is the result of a collaboration between Duchesnay and the Population Council, an international nonprofit research organization and the product developer. PrRingzaTM is the only slow-release vaginal ring made of silicone design to be re-used for up to one year (13 menstrual cycles of 3 weeks in, 1 week out). PrRingzaTM is a patient-controlled and reversible vaginal system not requiring insertion or removal by a clinician.

"Canadian women are seeking contraceptive options that reflect their diverse lifestyles and empower them to make informed choices on their own terms. For them to achieve that, we need to offer them a variety of innovative options to ensure that one will best fit their life," said Dre Diane Francoeur, MD, FRCSC, MHCM, ICD.D, CEO of SOGC. "Any new contraceptive method is always welcome. This new contraceptive vaginal ring brings a new definition of autonomy with its convenience of only 1 ring per year supporting women's personal choice."

PrRingzaTM is indicated for use by women of reproductive potential to prevent pregnancy. PrRingzaTM has not been adequately studied in women with a Body Mass Index (BMI) > 29.0 kg/m2.

The efficacy and safety of PrRingzaTM for use in contraception were demonstrated in two pivotal clinical studies of 13-cycle duration. The most common adverse reactions (≥10%) observed in these clinical studies were headache, nausea, and vaginal discharge.

"PrRingzaTM is an important new contraceptive option that provides bleeding patterns consistent with a planned withdrawal bleed, a priority for many women," said Dr. Cleve Ziegler, MD, FRCSC, Director of Gynecology at the Jewish General Hospital, a McGill University affiliated teaching hospital. "With minimal monthly management and a single pharmacy visit per year, it likely supports women's adherence to their contraceptive choice. Women being in control of their contraception allows them to focus on their daily activities."

PrRingzaTM delivers the first Canadian use of segesterone acetate, a new chemical entity, in the country. The flexible silicone ring releases a daily dose of 0.15 mg segesterone acetate, a novel non-androgenic progestin, and 0.013 mg ethinyl estradiol.

"Duchesnay is redefining innovation for Canadian women. As a Canadian company based in Quebec owning the rights in several countries for this new contraceptive vaginal system, with exception of the United States (where it is commercialized under another brand name), we are proud to make Canada the first country to launch PrRingzaTM, and lead the way for the world. PrRingzaTM is a combination of unique features with a single pharmacy visit per year," said Édith Sirard, Director, Sales and Marketing, DPG. "This is reinforcing our commitment to advancing women's health and a significant step forward in expanding access to meaningful innovative solutions that prioritize women's evolving needs in 2026 and beyond."

With the introduction of PrRingzaTM, Duchesnay establishes itself as an emerging leader in contraception through its commitment to expanding access to new therapeutic options and advancing solutions that meet the diverse needs of women across Canada.

ABOUT DUCHESNAY

Duchesnay is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a long-standing commitment to women's health. Until recently, the company focused on filling the void in terms of scientific research and education and on developing pharmacological solutions that are safe and effective for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Today, Duchesnay has broadened its portfolio of products to offer safe and effective therapeutic options that meet the health and quality of life needs of women and their family members at different stages of their lives. Believing that women around the world deserve to have access to specialized treatments for their conditions, Duchesnay now distributes its products internationally.

For more information about Duchesnay, please visit https://duchesnay.com/en/ .

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ABOUT DUCHESNAY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The Group consists of six pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay (Canada) and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Medunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare and debilitating diseases; and Analog Pharma Canada and Analog Pharma, specializing in orphan generic medications. From its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, DPG exports its innovative treatments to more than 50 countries.

DPG is one of the eight companies across the country chosen to participate in the Government of Canada's Global Hypergrowth Project. This appointment offers exclusive and personalized support for at least two years, in order to accelerate its growth to become an anchor firm in the Canadian economy.

DPG is the winner of the 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Award by ADRIQ, the Association for the Development of Research and Innovation of Quebec, which recognizes DPG's healthy workplace culture and commitment to pharmaceutical innovation, while DPG president Éric Gervais is the recipient of the 2024 Bernard-Landry Award by ADRIQ which acknowledges his impactful leadership on Quebec's research and innovation ecosystem.

DPG, through its proprietary research and development, and through exclusive partnerships, offers innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women's health, urology, oncology and for rare diseases, plus lower-cost generic medications. DPG recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and to giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations.

For more information, please visit https://duchesnaypharmaceuticalgroup.com/en.

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SOURCE Duchesnay inc.