Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group wins 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Award from ADRIQ, the Association for the Development of Research and Innovation of Quebec

Award recognizing DPG's achievements announced at gala event where DPG President Éric Gervais was also presented the Prix Bernard-Landry for his personal impact on pharmaceutical innovation in Quebec

BLAINVILLE, QC, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), one of the eight companies across the country chosen to participate in the Government of Canada's Global Hypergrowth Project, is very proud to have been named the winner of the 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Award by ADRIQ, the Association for the Development of Research and Innovation of Quebec.

The award was announced and presented at the ADRIQ gala held November 21 in Montreal and recognizes Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group's healthy workplace culture and commitment to pharmaceutical innovation, as well as its leadership, success and community impact.

"Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group is extremely proud and honoured to win the 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Award from ADRIQ," said Éric Gervais, President, DPG. "The award recognizes the culture of innovation at DPG and the success we have created, not just in our business, but in helping patients in Quebec, Canada, the U.S. and around the world."

Mr. Gervais was also honoured personally at the gala with the presentation of the previously announced ADRIQ Prix Bernard-Landry in recognition of his contributions to the development, growth, achievements and success of Quebec's research and innovation ecosystem over 30 years.

"It is very gratifying and humbling that many years of research, innovation, and product development conducted by our incredible team at DPG has been recognized by this award from ADRIQ," said Michael Gallo, Vice President, Regulatory & Medical Affairs, DPG. "We are very honoured to be recognized for the innovative treatments that are helping women and rare disease patients around the world."

DPG has been a pioneer and leader in developing innovative treatments to help women manage nausea and vomiting of pregnancy (NVP). Through its women's health division, Duchesnay, the Group has become one of the few Canadian pharmaceutical innovators to develop products approved and used in Canada, the United States and around the world. Its products have been approved in more than 40 countries over the past 24 months alone. In the next two years, DPG's international presence is set to expand to over 60 countries.

"We are very proud that this award recognizes the many accomplishments in recent years of all of our teams at Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group," said Manon Vranderick, Vice President, Product Development and Manufacturing Strategy, DPG. "With over 30 years of strong expertise in women's health, we keep evolving and strengthening our capabilities to support continued innovation to the benefit of patients worldwide."

While advancing R&D projects to develop new contraceptive options and a treatment for multiple sclerosis in partnership with a renowned international research organization, the Group is enhancing its organizational structure and building up production resources to meet the increasing demand for its treatments around the globe. This strategy allows DPG to keep manufacturing its innovative products at its state-of-the-art pharmaceutical facilities in Blainville, Quebec, while creating new jobs and contributing to national wealth.

The Group's vision of creating a better world through excellence and innovation has led it to expand its scope and activities through its companies, the sixth and most recent being Analog Pharma Canada, created earlier this year. This widely diversified and broad structure fosters ongoing research and development.

Overall, DPG in recent years has seen steady, significant growth in its revenue, research and development investments, number of employees and total value.

Éric Gervais has been with Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group and its predecessor companies since 1992, including serving for more than 25 years as Executive Vice-President. In 2021, Mr. Gervais led an executive team which bought the family-owned company and has since guided its continued growth, including the creation of new companies in the group in both Canada and the U.S. and partnerships overseas through numerous licensing agreements.

ABOUT ADRIQ

Since 1978, the Association pour le développement de la recherche et de l'innovation du Québec (ADRIQ) has been leading an ecosystem of companies and institutions dedicated to research and innovation in Quebec. It is a unique and influential group that fosters partnerships and collaborations to accelerate commercialization. ADRIQ addresses the main concerns and conveys the opportunities for these research and innovation players in order to create the conditions that are favourable and conducive to their success. For details, visit adriq.com.

ABOUT DUCHESNAY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The Group consists of six pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay (Canada) and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Medunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare and debilitating diseases; and Analog Pharma Canada and Analog Pharma, specializing in orphan generic medications. From its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, DPG exports its innovative treatments to more than 50 countries.

DPG is one of the eight companies across the country chosen to participate in the Government of Canada's Global Hypergrowth Project. This appointment offers exclusive and personalized support for at least two years, in order to accelerate its growth to become an anchor firm in the Canadian economy.

DPG, through its proprietary research and development, and through exclusive partnerships, offers innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women's health, urology, oncology and for rare diseases, plus lower-cost generic medications. DPG recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and to giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations.

