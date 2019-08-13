Duchesnay USA announces the launch of a new Osphena® (ospemifene) website

ROSEMONT, PA, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Duchesnay USA, a pharmaceutical company that specializes in women's health, is pleased to announce the launch of the new Osphena® (ospemifene) website. The website was redone to reflect the addition of Osphena®'s second FDA-approved indication — moderate to severe vaginal dryness due to menopause — to its original indication for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia (painful intercourse) due to menopause.

In addition to important new medical information, the newly redesigned site has been optimized for mobile devices. It offers a better user experience thanks to faster downloading, more intuitive navigation and more colorful visuals.

The new site also includes several informative videos featuring Osphena®'s new spokesperson, Dr. Barb DePree, as well as valuable information about:

How to recognize the vaginal symptoms of menopause

What causes the vaginal symptoms of menopause

How Osphena® works to improve the condition of specific vaginal tissues

The substantial safety and efficacy data behind Osphena®

"We're excited to share the new Osphena® website for several reasons. First, we want to reassure menopausal women that the vaginal symptoms they are experiencing are a real medical condition. Second, we want to ensure that women understand that these conditions can get worse if left untreated. Finally, we want to let patients know that if they were concerned about using a hormone-based treatment or are not comfortable with treatments that require vaginal application, they now have the option of taking a non-hormonal, once-daily, oral pill," explained Melanie Lussier, Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications of Duchesnay.

Osphena® has a Boxed Warning regarding endometrial cancer and cardiovascular disorders.

Duchesnay USA is committed to empowering women to take control of their health at every stage of life. That is why the company works continuously to raise awareness about some of the lesser known, yet most common and bothersome, symptoms of menopause, and encourages women to talk to their healthcare providers about available treatment options.

We invite both women and healthcare providers to visit the new Osphena® website at Osphena.com.

About Duchesnay USA

Duchesnay USA is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a long-standing commitment to women's health. The company focuses on filling the void in terms of scientific research and education and on developing pharmacological solutions that are safe and effective for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Duchesnay also commercializes a broad portfolio of products to offer safe and effective therapeutic options that meet the health and quality of life needs of women and their family members at various stages of their lives. For more information, visit DuchesnayUSA.com

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION INCLUDING BOXED WARNING AND INDICATION

Indication: What is Osphena?

Osphena is a prescription oral pill that treats moderate to severe painful intercourse and/or moderate to severe vaginal dryness, both symptoms of changes in your vagina, due to menopause.

Most Important Information you should know about Osphena

WARNING: ENDOMETRIAL CANCER and CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS



Osphena works like estrogen in the lining of the uterus (endometrium), but can work differently in other parts of the body. Taking estrogen alone or Osphena may increase your chance for getting cancer of the lining of the uterus. Vaginal bleeding after menopause may be a warning sign of cancer of the lining of the uterus. Your healthcare provider should check any unusual vaginal bleeding to find out the cause, so tell him or her right away if this happens while you are using Osphena.



Osphena may increase your chances of having a stroke or blood clots.

You and your healthcare provider should talk regularly about whether you still need treatment with Osphena.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have unusual vaginal bleeding, changes in vision or speech, sudden new severe headaches, and pains in your chest or legs with or without shortness of breath, weakness and fatigue.

Who should not take OSPHENA?

Osphena should not be used if you have unusual vaginal bleeding, have or have had certain types of cancers, have or have had blood clots, had a stroke or heart attack, have severe liver problems, are allergic to Osphena or any of its ingredients, or think you may be pregnant. Tell your healthcare provider if you are going to have surgery or will be on bed rest.

POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS

Serious but less common side effects can include:

stroke

blood clots

cancer of the lining of the uterus

Less serious, but common side effects include:

hot flushes or flashes

vaginal discharge

muscle spasms

headache

excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis)

heavy vaginal bleeding (vaginal hemorrhage)

night sweats

Tell your healthcare provider about all of the medicines and supplements you take, as some medicines may affect how Osphena works. Osphena may also affect how other medicines work.

Duchesnay USA encourages you to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please read accompanying Patient Information for Osphena (ospemifene) tablets, including Boxed Warning in the U.S. Full Prescribing Information.

