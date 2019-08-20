Duchesnay USA launches three videos featuring gynecologist and menopause care specialist, Dr. Barb DePree

The collaboration with Dr. Barb DePree for this project was a perfect fit for Osphena® and Duchesnay USA. A gynecologist and women's health provider for 30 years and a menopause care specialist for the past thirteen, Dr. DePree is dedicated to helping women navigate the physical and emotional changes that come with menopause. In her practice, she has seen firsthand how treating menopause symptoms with the right product can make a difference in her patients' lives.

With these videos, Duchesnay USA and Dr. DePree aim to help menopausal women recognize their symptoms and understand that moderate to severe vaginal dryness and dyspareunia are real medical conditions that require treatment. The videos also inform women that a non-hormonal, once-daily oral treatment is available. This is especially important for women who have not sought treatment because they have concerns about the safety of hormone-based products or who find topical products messy and inconvenient.

As Dr. DePree, a paid spokesperson for Duchesnay USA, explains, "Many of my patients are well informed and assertive in every area of their lives — except when it comes to vaginal changes due to menopause. For some reason, they are comfortable talking to their doctor about hot flashes and night sweats, but not about vaginal dryness or painful sex. I want to change that and let them know that they now have the option of an oral pill — no vaginal application required."

"As a company dedicated to women's health, Duchesnay USA is committed to educating women about some of the lesser-known symptoms of menopause and to make them aware of their treatment options. The impact that vaginal dryness and/or painful sex can have on a woman's life is simply too important to ignore", said Melanie Lussier, Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications of Duchesnay.



We invite both menopausal women and healthcare providers to view all three videos at Osphena.com.

About Duchesnay USA

Duchesnay USA is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a long-standing commitment to women's health. The company focuses on filling the void in terms of scientific research and education and on developing pharmacological solutions that are safe and effective for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Duchesnay also commercializes a broad portfolio of products to offer safe and effective therapeutic options that meet the health and quality of life needs of women and their family members at various stages of their lives. For more information, visit DuchesnayUSA.com.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION INCLUDING BOXED WARNING AND INDICATION

Indication: What is Osphena?

Osphena is a prescription oral pill that treats moderate to severe painful intercourse and/or moderate to severe vaginal dryness, both symptoms of changes in your vagina, due to menopause.

Most Important Information you should know about Osphena



WARNING: ENDOMETRIAL CANCER and CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS

Osphena works like estrogen in the lining of the uterus (endometrium), but can work differently in other parts of the body. Taking estrogen alone or Osphena may increase your chance for getting cancer of the lining of the uterus. Vaginal bleeding after menopause may be a warning sign of cancer of the lining of the uterus. Your healthcare provider should check any unusual vaginal bleeding to find out the cause, so tell him or her right away if this happens while you are using Osphena.



Osphena may increase your chances of having a stroke or blood clots.



You and your healthcare provider should talk regularly about whether you still need treatment with Osphena.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have unusual vaginal bleeding, changes in vision or speech, sudden new severe headaches, and pains in your chest or legs with or without shortness of breath, weakness and fatigue.

Who should not take OSPHENA?

Osphena should not be used if you have unusual vaginal bleeding, have or have had certain types of cancers, have or have had blood clots, had a stroke or heart attack, have severe liver problems, are allergic to Osphena or any of its ingredients, or think you may be pregnant. Tell your healthcare provider if you are going to have surgery or will be on bed rest.

POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS

Serious but less common side effects can include:

stroke

blood clots

cancer of the lining of the uterus

Less serious, but common side effects include:

hot flushes or flashes

vaginal discharge

muscle spasms

headache

excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis)

heavy vaginal bleeding (vaginal hemorrhage)

night sweats

Tell your healthcare provider about all of the medicines and supplements you take, as some medicines may affect how Osphena works. Osphena may also affect how other medicines work.

Duchesnay USA encourages you to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please read accompanying Patient Information for Osphena (ospemifene) tablets, including Boxed Warning in the U.S. Full Prescribing Information.

