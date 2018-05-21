Duchess of York to Have a Meet and Greet at Licensing Trade Show

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Red Truck Licensing Group announced Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York will be appearing at the Licensing Expo being held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The Duchess will be in booth H86 on Tuesday May 22nd from 1-3pm for a meet and greet.

The Licensing Expo at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center is full of amazing international brands as well as special celebrities.

"We are thrilled to have The Duchess of York in our booth on Tuesday. There is no better ambassador for doing positive things in the world," said Ed Lack, company president.

Little Red Truck Licensing (www.LRTLG.com) is a feel-good brand company. Making the process easy for all parties, the company's goal is for simplistic and positive interactions. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania LRTLG also offers some industry changing business models with some advance:guarantee free properties.

