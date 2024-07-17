Duck® Brand Announces 2024 Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Winners

Largest prize pool awarded for exceptional Duck Tape® prom attire

AVON, Ohio, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two talented teens used dozens of rolls of tape and dedicated nearly 250 hours to craft their own Duck Tape® prom attire — and now their hard work is paying off! Today, Duck® brand announces Monica Walsh of Dryden, Ontario, as the Grand Prize Dress Winner and Isaac Cervantes of Pilot Point, Texas, as the Grand Prize Tux Winner in this year's Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest. The contest challenges high school students from the U.S. and Canada to show off 'Ducked out' promwear made of duct tape for a chance to win cash scholarships.

After contest judges selected the top 10 finalists out of over 150 entrants, online voters picked Walsh's pop-art style dress and Cervantes' culturally-inspired Mexican American tux as their favorite ensembles, crowning each of them with $15,000 — the largest Grand Prizes awarded in contest history.

"We applaud this year's participants for their epic displays of creativity and congratulate Monica and Isaac on their first-place finishes," says Kerry Haugh, director of product marketing, duct tapes, at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand. "It takes true talent to turn Duck Tape® into jaw-dropping styles and this year's entrants were no exception. Seeing the students incorporate their cultures and passions into their masterpieces is what makes this scholarship contest so special year after year."

In addition to the Grand Prizes, the top 10 finalists also had a chance to win new Judge's Choice Awards worth $1,000 each. Victoria Schoenherr of Spearfish, South Dakota, wins the Runway Worthy Award for her baroque-style gown. Bree Austin of Edmond, Oklahoma, is the Trust E.'s Choice Award winner for her vibrant, rainforest-inspired tube dress. Grand Prize winner Isaac Cervantes also secured the Most Inspiring Award by paying homage to his heritage, bringing his scholarship winnings to a grand total of $16,000.

All of the eight runners-up will each receive $1,000 cash prizes as well as Duck® Brand prize packs worth $100. The other finalists rounding out the Top 10 include Jessica Ong of Great Neck, New York; Celeste Sotelo of Waynesboro, Virginia; Josie Authers of New York, New York; Finn Beauregard of York, Pennsylvania; Mario Casstillon of Hemet, California; and Aidan Flanagan of Decatur, Alabama.

Learn more about this year's Grand Prize winners:

2024 Stuck at Prom® Grand Prize Dress Winner: Monica Walsh

Inspired by Brazilian artist Romero Britto's use of vibrant colors and patterns, Walsh pushed the limits of today's prom fashions to create her pop-art style dress. Complete with a matching headpiece, purse and shoes, Walsh used 13 rolls of Duck Tape® and spent 126 hours on her artful design, which was the public's favorite dress.

"Somewhere between grade 7 and 8, my friends mutually agreed that bright colors and fun patterns were 'out', except me," Walsh says. "I still like having color in my everyday outfits as I think it adds life to the outfit and is a way to express my happy vibe."

2024 Stuck at Prom® Grand Prize Tux Winner: Isaac Cervantes

After 16 rolls of Duck Tape® and 123 hours, Cervantes created a decorative and snazzy suit that nods to the captivating Charro style originating in Mexico. His tux combines colors from the American and Mexican flags and includes a bolero jacket, vest and stylish sombrero, which took three days to complete. A fish, cross, dove and butterfly are also embedded in the design.

"The intertwining of these colors and symbols exemplifies how my faith and both cultures have played a role in defining who I am," Cervantes says. "Much like the Monarch butterfly, my identity is cultivated by both Mexico and this great nation.

