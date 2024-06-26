Duck® Brand Announces Top 10 Finalists in 24th Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest

Top Duck Tape® Dress and Tux Will Win Largest Prizes in Contest History

AVON, Ohio, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drumroll, please! Today, Duck® brand names the top 10 finalists in the 24th Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest , which challenges high school students across the U.S. and Canada to create promwear entirely out of Duck Tape® for a chance to win college scholarships. From jaw-dropping dresses with extravagant skirts to tuxedos that incorporate a kaleidoscope of patterns and colors, this year's impressive display of creativity and craftsmanship puts online voters in a sticky situation as they decide the Grand Prize winners.

"What 'sticks out' to me about the participants this year is their confidence to create entries that are completely unlike any of the previous Stuck at Prom® looks," said Kerry Haugh, director of product marketing, duct tapes, at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand. "Encouraging high schoolers to be themselves and embrace their uniqueness is what this competition is all about. The voters have their work cut out for them as they determine this year's winners!"

This year's top 10 finalists are:

2024 Stuck at Prom® Dress Finalists:

Bree Austin (Edmond, Oklahoma)

97 hours & 19 Duck Tape® Rolls

Jessica Ong (Great Neck, New York)

98 hours & 36 Duck Tape® Rolls

Victoria Schoenherr (Spearfish, South Dakota)

161 hours & 80 Duck Tape® Rolls

Celeste Sotelo (Waynesboro, Virginia)

15 hours & 10 Duck Tape® Rolls

Monica Walsh (Dryden, Ontario)

126 hours & 13 Duck Tape® Rolls

2024 Stuck at Prom® Tux Finalists:

Josie Authers (New York, New York)

150 hours & 25 Duck Tape® Rolls

Finn Beauregard (York, Pennsylvania)

76 hours & 14 Duck Tape® Rolls

Mario Casstillon (Hemet, California)

46 hours & 13 Duck Tape® Rolls

Isaac Cerventes (Pilot Point, Texas)

123 hours & 16 Duck Tape® Rolls

Aidan Flanagan (Decatur, Alabama)

92 hours & 21 Duck Tape® Rolls

To select the top 10, a panel of judges narrowed down over 150 entries based on specific criteria, including accessories, color, workmanship, originality and the use of Duck® Tape. The Grand Prize winners—one dress and one tux designer—will each take home a $15,000 cash scholarship, which is the largest prize Duck® brand has awarded since the start of the competition. All runners-up will receive $1,000 and a Duck® brand prize pack valued at $100. Additionally, three of the finalists will be honored with one of the new Judge's Choice Awards, also worth $1,000. The Judges' Choice Awards are:

'Runway Worthy' for the trendiest or most fashion-forward look

'Most Inspiring' for the creation with the most impressive 'why' or 'how' shared through a video or essay

'Trust E's Choice' for the entry that is most favored by the judges

From now until July 10, the public can cast their vote at StuckAtProm.com . Winners will be announced on or around July 19.

