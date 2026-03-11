DUCK® BRAND CELEBRATES NATIONAL PROMPOSAL DAY WITH 2026 STUCK AT PROM® SCHOLARSHIP CONTEST ANNOUNCEMENT

The Makers of Duck Tape® Have a Crafty Ask—and Big Cash Prizes—in Store for High School Students this Prom Season

AVON, Ohio, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th Duck® Brand Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest is back with its annual promposal — inviting teens across the U.S. and Canada to design compelling prom looks entirely from Duck Tape® for a chance to win $10,000 in cash scholarships. This year's contest introduces an all-new patriotic-themed award category, giving style-savvy students even more opportunities to turn their creativity into a cash prize.

"Every year, talented contestants transform Duck Tape® into true works of art," says Kerry Haugh, director of product marketing at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand. "What started as a crafting challenge has grown into a platform for bold self-expression, where students tell their stories by turning everyday material into inspirational, runway-worthy ensembles. Over the years, we've awarded more than half a million dollars in scholarships – and we look forward to another year of helping young innovators use their creativity to fuel their futures."

Here's The Promposal:

From March 25 through June 3, students can submit photos of their handcrafted Duck Tape® prom dresses and tuxes at Duckbrand.com/StuckAtProm.

A panel of judges will then select the top 10 finalists—5 from the dress category and 5 from the tux category—evaluating entries based on criteria including workmanship, originality, use of colors, accessories and use of Duck Tape® in the design.

Online voters will have from June 29 to July 13 to weigh in on their favorite prom looks – the dress and tux with the most votes will be crowned the Grand Prize winners, each taking home a $10,000 scholarship.

The eight runners-up will receive a $1,000 scholarship and a Duck® brand prize pack worth $100. An additional $1,000 prize will be awarded to each of three runners-up who make their mark in the following special categories:

Runway Worthy for the trendiest or most fashion-forward design

for the trendiest or most fashion-forward design Most Inspiring for the dress or tux with the best use of culture or the most inspiring story behind its creation

for the dress or tux with the best use of culture or the most inspiring story behind its creation Trust E.'s Choice for the entry that is most favored by the judges

That's not all! In honor of America's 250th birthday, this year's entries will also be considered for the new Red, White & Made By You award. Four designs with the most patriotic flair will each be awarded a $250 cash prize. All entries that feature a red, white and blue patriotic spirit will be eligible to win.

Winners will be announced on or around July 20. For more information about the 26th Annual Duck® Brand Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest and official rules, visit Duckbrand.com/StuckAtProm.

Open to legal U.S. residents, including DC, PR & all U.S. territories & possessions (excl MD, CO, NE &ND) and legal residents of Canada (excl. Quebec) ("Eligibility Area"); who are at least 14 years or older & enrolled in a high school or home school association at the high-school level during the 2025-2026 school year. Begins 12:00 p.m. ET on March 25, 2026 and ends 12:00:00 PM ET on July 13, 2026. See full rules and entry details at https://www.duckbrand.com/stuck-at-prom/official-rules. Void outside the Eligibility Area and where prohibited. Sponsor: Shurtape Technologies, LLC.

About Duck Tape® Brand Duct Tape

An American original, Duck Tape® brand duct tape is the fix-all to help with everyday repairs, projects or crafts. Duck Tape® offers a vast array of innovative, forward-thinking solutions that help everyone – from makers and creators to do-it-yourselfers and professionals – bring their ideas to life. The brand sets trends with its wide variety of colors and designs, inspires creativity and leads the way in DIY or jobsite projects, crafting, and more, by providing the tools consumers need to make or repair anything. Duck Tape® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information and everyday inspiration, imagination and creativity.

