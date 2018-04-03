Duck® Brand Rolls out Updates to the 18th Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest to Embrace Prom Trends

Now in its 18th year, the Duck® brand Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest is breaking from previous traditions and embracing the ebb and flow of these trends. For the first time ever, creative makers can enter their unique promwear designs to win one of two coveted $10,000 Grand Prizes as individuals (rather than as a couple). There will be one Grand Prize winner in the Dress Category and one in the Tux Category, totaling $20,000.

"For nearly two decades, our Grand Prize winners wowed us with their craftsmanship, attention to detail and wild imaginations. They truly define what it means to be a 'maker,' someone who breaks the mold to create something the world has never seen before," said Ashley Luke, category manager at ShurTech Brands, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand. "Now that individual entrants have a chance at the top prize, this opens the door for even more students to enter Stuck at Prom, and we're eager to witness the next generation of designers, artists and innovators."

Since 2001, the contest has inspired the creativity and uniqueness of students all across the U.S and Canada. Throughout the years, Stuck at Prom® judges, and the public, have awarded creative high school students with more than half a million dollars in scholarships. Students have made countless never-seen-before designs and styles from the hundreds of Duck Tape® colors and prints available, giving these makers the opportunity to showcase their talents and highlight their individuality in new and exciting ways.

Important Dates:

Submission Period: April 2 through June 1, 2018

Judges Voting Period: June 2 through June 8, 2018

Finalists Announced: June 14, 2018

Public Voting Period: June 14 through June 25, 2018

Grand Prize Winners Announced: July 9

Contest judges responsible for selecting the five finalists in each Category will review all submissions based equally on creativity, workmanship, originality, use of color and design, and the accessories that were created using Duck Tape®. The Grand Prize Dress winner and the Grand Prize Tux winner, selected by public vote, will each receive a scholarship prize of $10,000, totaling $20,000. The remaining eight runners up will receive a $100 Duck Tape® prize pack.

For additional details on Stuck at Prom®, visit StuckAtProm.com.

DUCK TAPE® BRAND DUCT TAPE

An American original, Duck® brand is known for its quality and innovation, which now includes a vibrant assortment of hundreds of colors and designs. Duck Tape® brand duct tape is available nationally at mass merchandise, craft, hardware, home center, food, drug, office, auto and specialty retailers in colors such as gold, electric blue, fluorescent pink, green and terracotta, and designs such as Galaxy, Love Tie Dye and Metallic Gold Stars.

Duck Tape®, marketed by ShurTech Brands, LLC, offers a vast array of innovative, forward-thinking solutions that help everyone – from DIYers to crafters – bring their ideas to life. The brand sets trends, inspires creativity and leads the way in crafting, DIY projects and more, giving you the tools you need to create anything you can dream. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information. And, keep up-to-date on Duck® brand news by joining our more than 5 million fans on Facebook® (Facebook.com/DuckTape), following us on Twitter® (@TheDuckBrand) and Instagram (@TheDuckBrand), following our boards on Pinterest® (Pinterest.com/TheDuckBrand) and watching us on YouTube® (YouTube.com/TheDuckBrand).

SHURTECH BRANDS, LLC

ShurTech Brands, LLC, markets DIY (Do It Yourself), Professional and Home & Office consumer products under the Duck®, T-Rex® , FrogTape®, Painter's Mate® and Shurtape® brands. The company is a subsidiary of Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Hickory, N.C., an industry-leading producer of pressure-sensitive masking, duct, packaging and specialty tape products, with facilities in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Peru, United Arab Emirates and China. Shurtape services numerous markets, including industrial, packaging, HVAC, professional paint, auto, marine, aerospace, arts and entertainment, and retail. Shurtape also manufactures and markets the Shurtape® and Kip® brands. Visit ShurtapeTech.com for more information.

