Duck® Brand's 21st Annual Stuck At Prom® Contest Challenges Creative Teens To Win College Scholarships

AVON, Ohio, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're celebrating prom night in-person or from your couch (and looking for cool Insta-worthy photo-ops), Duck® brand's 21st Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest is your opportunity to design fashion-forward Duck Tape® prom looks (and matching accessories) and share them virtually with the world. Nearly $25,000 in scholarships and prizes will be awarded to the winners, so grab your bestie or date and have some fun taking pics in your masterpiece.

Beginning March 31, creative, college-bound teens who are enrolled in high school or home school are invited to begin snipping and stitching their Duck Tape® creations.

"Last year, students across the country used their extra time at home to get crafty and flex their artistic skills. Despite the pandemic and uncertainty of proms, we had more Stuck at Prom entries than ever before—their creativity was astonishing. In fact, one of our 2020 Stuck at Prom winners made a coronavirus-themed ball gown," said Ashley Luke, senior product manager at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand. "This year, we look forward to seeing the creative spirit and style of teens from America and Canada."

How It Works:

During the entry period, participants are invited to submit photos and video of their finished Duck Tape® dress or tux at StuckAtProm.com.

A panel of judges will then select 10 finalists—5 from the dress category and 5 from the tux category—based on the following criteria: use of color, workmanship, originality and how Duck Tape® was used in the design.

The public will vote online to crown two Grand Prize winners—one dress and one tux. The top two designers will each receive a $10,000 scholarship. The eight runners up receive $500 scholarships and Duck® brand prize packs worth $100.

Dates to remember:

Entry Period : March 31 through June 9, 2021

: Judging Period : June 10 through June 18, 2021

: Community Voting on Finalists : June 30 through July 14, 2021

: Grand Prize Winners Announced: On or around July 21, 2021

For more information about the 21st Annual Duck® Brand Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest and this year's rules, visit StuckAtProm.com.

About Duck Tape® Brand Duct Tape

An American original, Duck Tape® brand duct tape is the fix-all to help with everyday repairs, projects or crafts. Duck Tape® offers a vast array of innovative, forward-thinking solutions that help everyone – from makers and creators to do-it-yourselfers and professionals – bring their ideas to life. The brand sets trends with its wide variety of colors and designs, inspires creativity and leads the way in DIY or jobsite projects, crafting, and more, by providing the tools consumers need to make or repair anything. Duck Tape® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information as well as DuckTapeMaker.com for a source of everyday inspiration, imagination and creativity.

About Duck® Brand

The Duck® brand offers an array of tapes, moving and packing supplies, shelf liner and home products that provide simple, imaginative and helpful solutions for a variety of tasks around the home, school, office and jobsite. Duck® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information.

