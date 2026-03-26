Duck Creek Loss Control Named 2026 Insurance Luminary Finalist by PropertyCasualty360

BOSTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today announced that its Duck Creek Loss Control solution has been named a 2026 Insurance Luminary Finalist by PropertyCasualty360, recognizing its innovation, leadership, and measurable impact across the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. Selected by a panel of industry experts from a competitive pool of nominees, Duck Creek Loss Control stood out for empowering insurers to modernize risk management practices, improve underwriting outcomes, and enhance policyholder safety through data-driven insights.

The annual Insurance Luminaries program honors organizations and individuals driving meaningful progress across the P&C sector. Finalists are evaluated based on leadership, innovation, and demonstrated industry impact. Duck Creek Loss Control enables insurers to streamline inspection workflows, standardize risk evaluation, and leverage analytics to proactively mitigate losses. With more than 110 installations globally, the solution continues to gain traction among carriers seeking to modernize legacy processes and strengthen their risk management capabilities.

"We're incredibly proud to see Duck Creek Loss Control recognized by PropertyCasualty360 and the broader risk management community," said Jeremy Fisher, Director of Product Management at Duck Creek Technologies. "This recognition is a testament to the value our customers are realizing every day—transforming loss control into a more strategic, data-driven function that improves outcomes for both insurers and policyholders."

For more information about Duck Creek Loss Control, visit www.duckcreek.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates.

About PropertyCasualty360

PropertyCasualty360 is a leading information resource for P&C insurance professionals, delivering news, analysis, and insights on the trends, challenges, and innovations shaping the insurance business industry.

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SOURCE Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.