Duck Creek Technologies Announces Veteran Enterprise Technology Leader Rajesh Raheja as Chief Technology Officer

Experienced AI-Focused Cloud Technology Leader Rajesh Raheja to Accelerate Duck Creek's Platform Innovation

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announces the appointment of Rajesh Raheja as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As CTO, Raheja will lead Duck Creek's global technology strategy, platform innovation, and engineering organization as the company advances its cloud-native solutions and AI-driven capabilities for insurers worldwide.

"Rajesh is a transformational technology leader with deep expertise in scaling world-class enterprise cloud platforms," said Hardeep Gulati, Chief Executive Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. "His track record of driving innovation, strengthening platform reliability, and leading high-performing engineering organizations makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team. We are excited to welcome him as we continue to invest in the future of our platform and accelerate value for our customers."

Rajesh brings extensive experience building and delivering market-leading cloud platforms. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President for HPE's Private Cloud and AI software business, where he delivered a unified control plane strategy and a new virtualization solution by executing on the Morpheus Data acquisition, aimed at high security and regulated industries. Previously, as Chief Engineering Officer & Senior Vice President at Boomi, he scaled global R&D and launched major innovations after executing a $4B private equity carve-out from Dell, supporting significant revenue growth and customer expansion by elevating the platform's AI, data, API, security and reliability to industry-best levels.

"Duck Creek is at the forefront of reimagining insurance, leveraging cloud-native scale with AI-driven insights and agentic AI experiences to transform how carriers operate," said Rajesh Raheja, Chief Technology Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. "The opportunity to advance this platform and accelerate innovation across the industry is tremendous. I'm excited to collaborate with our talented teams and strategic partners to push the boundaries of what our technology can deliver and empower insurers to achieve faster, smarter, and more resilient outcomes."

Before Boomi, Raheja was Senior Vice President of Engineering at Broadcom (CA Technologies), driving modernization and expansion for the Layer7 API Management portfolio. Earlier in his career at Oracle, he held leadership roles building new product and cloud services, and led the transformation of on-premises integration technologies into scalable, enterprise-grade public cloud services.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

