Duck Duck Books announces the launch of its full-service creative and production services, Duck Duck Productions

SEATTLE, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Duck Duck Books announces the launch of its full-service production company, Duck Duck Productions. Started as an agency assisting self-published authors, Duck Duck Productions has expanded its creative and production services to assist entrepreneurs achieve their branding goals.

Duck Duck Productions' specialties include retail-ready packaging designs, trade show booth kit designs, printing, sourcing, and productions.

"For 28 years, NYC Subway Line has produced designs domestically and offshore, often facing challenges with oversight and inspection. After switching our production partner to Duck Duck Productions, everything has been seamless," says Lynne Lambert, owner of NYC Subway Line, which produces iconic apparels featuring the MTA licensed designs."Their excellent sourcing, quality products, fair pricing, and clear communication make them a dream come true. I've finally found a reliable production partner and highly recommend them."

In addition to helping entrepreneurs in the merchandising industry, Duck Duck Productions also offer custom solutions, such as technology consultation and web development. Duck Duck Productions is in charge of the recent launch of Book an Author (BookanAuthor.com), a new literary marketplace helping institutions discover and connect with authors.

Creators and entrepreneurs can schedule a complimentary consultation with Duck Duck Productions to learn more about bringing their ideas to life.

About Duck Duck Productions: Founded with a commitment to excellence and creativity, Duck Duck Productions offers comprehensive production services to businesses of all sizes. Our team is dedicated to ensuring your projects stand out with high-quality craftsmanship and innovative solutions. Discover more about our services and schedule your consultation at www.duckduckbooks.com/productions.

SOURCE Duck Duck Books