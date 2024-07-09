Duck Duck Books Expands With Duck Duck Publishing: Empowering Authors With Self-publishing Solutions

SEATTLE, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Duck Duck Books officially launches its self-publishing services, Duck Duck Publishing, which aims to elevate diverse voices by empowering storytellers from all backgrounds to realize their publishing dreams with confidence.

"Our mission is to empower creators of color to achieve their publishing dreams with professional guidance and support," said Serena Li, Founder of Duck Duck Books and its new agency Duck Duck Publishing. "We're dedicated to providing opportunities for those traditionally underserved by the publishing industry, ensuring their voices are heard through our tailored solutions."

Duck Duck Books, which is certified as a minority and women-owned business enterprise (MWBE) and a federal disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE), specializes in transcreation, which surpasses conventional translation by preserving cultural relevance, tone, and the author's original intent. Their team comes with over a decade of experience with varied backgrounds, including advertising, marketing, communications, journalism, creative writing, and linguistics. Their blend of expertise keeps them nimble and competitive in the publishing market.

Prior to launching Duck Duck Publishing, Duck Duck Books has successfully partnered with numerous clients, including notable names like Yobe Qiu, BookAnAuthor.com, and the Washington Department of Health. In 2023, Duck Duck Books was recognized as one of the Top 10 Book Publishing Services Providers in the U.S., awarded by Media & Entertainment Business Review.

Whether authors need assistance with writing, editing, design, illustrations, marketing, or anything in between, Duck Duck Publishing offers a variety of services that can be scaled to meet individual needs.

For more information on how Duck Duck Publishing can help bring your story to life, visit www.duckduckbooks.com/publishing.

About Duck Duck Publishing:

Founded with a commitment to inclusivity and quality, Duck Duck Publishing provides comprehensive publishing and production services aimed at empowering self-published authors and entrepreneurs. With a diverse team of industry professionals, Duck Duck Publishing is dedicated to making publishing accessible and successful for all authors.

